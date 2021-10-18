ANL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.85%)
Pakistan reports lowest Covid-related deaths since July 22

  • Country logs 11 new deaths, 663 positive cases in last 24 hours
BR Web Desk 18 Oct 2021

Pakistan reported 11 deaths on October 17, the lowest number since July 22, when the same number of fatalities were recorded.

During the last 24 hours, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported three deaths from Covid-19, Punjab (7), and Sindh (1). As per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has now increased to 28,280.

Meanwhile, the country continued to see a decline in its daily cases after 663 people tested positive for Covid-19, out of 39,902 tests conducted. The new cases take the country's tally to 1,265,047.

Moreover, the positivity rate stands at 1.66%, while the number of active cases is 25,870.

Overall, there are 1,913 critical Covid-19 cases in the country.

Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid-19 tally since June

Additionally, 1,019 patients across the country recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,210,897.

Meanwhile, the NCOC looked to assure that coronavirus vaccines are completely safe and can be administered to children as per the guidelines by the Ministry of Health. The forum further said that a fake video is circulating on social media regarding the adverse effects of Covid-19 vaccination on school children.

"The video clip is 3 years old. Covid Vaccines are completely safe and can be administered to children as per MoH guidelines," the NCOC said.

So far, over 95 million doses have been administered in the country. On Saturday, Pakistan received 2.4 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine from the US through the COVAX facility.

The US Embassy in Islamabad in a statement announced that these vaccines arrived as part of the 9.6 million Covid-19 doses arriving this month from the US.

