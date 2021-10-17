ANL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
ASC 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.94%)
ASL 20.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2%)
BOP 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
BYCO 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
FCCL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
FFBL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.82%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.51%)
GGL 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.94%)
JSCL 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
KAPCO 28.99 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.08%)
KEL 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
MDTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.09%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
NETSOL 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.44%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.78%)
PAEL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.76%)
PIBTL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
POWER 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PRL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.33%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
SILK 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.33 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
TELE 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
TRG 135.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.61%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.91%)
WTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.04%)
BR100 4,668 Increased By ▲ 50.21 (1.09%)
BR30 20,892 Increased By ▲ 107.28 (0.52%)
KSE100 44,822 Increased By ▲ 487.85 (1.1%)
KSE30 17,521 Increased By ▲ 178.45 (1.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,269
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,264,384
72024hr
1.61% positivity
Sindh
465,486
Punjab
437,793
Balochistan
33,120
Islamabad
106,445
KPK
176,774
Iron ore futures mark first weekly loss

Reuters 17 Oct 2021

MANILA: Dalian iron ore fell for a third straight session on Friday and marked its first weekly decline in a month, as a gloomy outlook for Chinese demand outweighed Rio Tinto's shipment forecast cut for this year.

The steelmaking ingredient's most-active January contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime trading 1% lower at 723.50 yuan ($112.56) a tonne. It fell 2.9% from last week. November iron ore on the Singapore Exchange slipped 0.1% to $123.45 a tonne by 0708 GMT.

The bearish outlook for China's steel demand and an intensified decarbonisation efforts in the world's top steel producer through output restrictions weighed heavily on sentiment. China's steel demand is now forecast to shrink 1% this year instead of growing by 3%, according to the World Steel Association.

Spot iron ore was off nearly 50% from a record peak in mid-May, based on SteelHome consultancy data as of Thursday, with rising stocks of imported material at China's ports also confirming tepid demand.

"We expect ore prices to continue to drift lower for the next two years," said Justin Smirk, senior economist at Westpac, as he predicted that China's steel output will stabilise rather than surge to levels seen in recent years.

The collapse in iron ore prices is in stark contrast to the record-setting advance of two other steelmaking inputs driven by supply worries.

Dalian coking coal jumped 5.6%, with its weekly gain being the biggest in five weeks. Coke surged 8.1% and recorded its steepest weekly rise since December 2018. Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1%, and hot-rolled coil climbed 1.7%. Stainless steel gained 3.5%.

China's Dalian Commodity Exchange iron ore iron ore prices iron ore export

