Preparations for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) under way

LAHORE: Preparations for celebrating Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) on Tuesday (October 19) with traditional religious zeal are underway.

Streets, bazaars, markets, houses and offices are being illuminated while the faithful have chalked out plans for celebrating the day with religious fervour. Seerat conferences, special events and Mehfil-e-Milad are being arranged to pay respect to the last messenger whose life and teachings are beacon of light for the whole mankind.

On the other hand, Punjab Emergency Service Department has announced that Rescue Service shall remain high alert at auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal for providing prompt and effective emergency response.

Director General of the service said that more than 13000 rescuers shall be deployed in all over Punjab to provide emergency cover in three shifts. He said that some 775 Ambulances, 370 Fire Vehicles and Rescue Vehicles, 20 Specialized Vehicles and 900 Motorbike Ambulances will also remain alert during Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

The DG also restricted the leaves of the rescuers and asked the DEOs to assign them special emergency duties on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.

