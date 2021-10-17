ANL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
ASC 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.94%)
ASL 20.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2%)
BOP 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
BYCO 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
FCCL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
FFBL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.82%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.51%)
GGL 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.94%)
JSCL 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
KAPCO 28.99 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.08%)
KEL 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
MDTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.09%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
NETSOL 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.44%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.78%)
PAEL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.76%)
PIBTL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
POWER 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PRL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.33%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
SILK 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.33 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
TELE 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
TRG 135.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.61%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.91%)
WTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.04%)
BR100 4,668 Increased By ▲ 50.21 (1.09%)
BR30 20,892 Increased By ▲ 107.28 (0.52%)
KSE100 44,822 Increased By ▲ 487.85 (1.1%)
KSE30 17,521 Increased By ▲ 178.45 (1.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,269
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,264,384
72024hr
1.61% positivity
Sindh
465,486
Punjab
437,793
Balochistan
33,120
Islamabad
106,445
KPK
176,774
PTC says has plans to achieve 100pc carbon neutrality

Recorder Report 17 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC), Syed Ali Akbar said Saturday that the company has ambitious plans for achieving 100 percent carbon neutrality and greener Pakistan.

CEO PTC has made this announcement Saturday on the occasion of the Climate Action Day.

In line with the British American Tobacco (BAT) vision, the Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC), Syed Ali Akbar, said that to build a better tomorrow, we at PTC have also embarked upon our journey to achieve 100% carbon neutrality in our operations. In 2021, we at PTC installed a "3.1MW On-site solar plant" in both our factories and we have ambitious plans in the coming years to ensure that we are amongst the biggest contributors to BAT's agenda of achieving Carbon Neutrality. To further contribute to a greener Pakistan, PTC in 2021 has planted and distributed more than 40+ million saplings, he added.

On the occasion of the Climate Action Day, British American Tobacco (BAT) BAT announced that it has signed up to the UN-backed Race to Zero campaign, committing to net zero emissions by 2050.

According to the details, the race to zero is the largest ever alliance committed to halving global emissions by 2030 and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The campaign represents over 4,000 businesses estimated to cover nearly 25% global of carbon dioxide emissions and more than 50% of GDP.

Kingsley Wheaton, Chief Marketing Officer, BAT, said that our purpose of building "A Better Tomorrow'' ensures that sustainability is front and centre in all we do. We are proud, therefore, to support the Race to Zero campaign. In 2020 alone, BAT achieved a 30.9 percent reduction in emissions from its operations, contributing to a 37.4 percent reduction against a 2017 baseline, he added.

BAT was named as a 2021 Climate Leader by the Financial Times, a European ranking that recognizes the top 300 of more than 4,000 companies that have achieved the highest reduction in core greenhouse gas emissions in relation to revenues for the period between 2014 and 2019.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

pakistan tobacco company PTC British American Tobacco carbon neutrality Syed Ali Akbar

