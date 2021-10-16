ANL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
ASC 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.94%)
ASL 20.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2%)
BOP 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
BYCO 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
FCCL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
FFBL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.82%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.51%)
GGL 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.94%)
JSCL 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
KAPCO 28.99 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.08%)
KEL 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
MDTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.09%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
NETSOL 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.44%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.78%)
PAEL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.76%)
PIBTL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
POWER 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PRL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.33%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
SILK 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.33 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
TELE 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
TRG 135.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.61%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.91%)
WTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.04%)
BR100 4,668 Increased By ▲ 50.21 (1.09%)
BR30 20,892 Increased By ▲ 107.28 (0.52%)
KSE100 44,822 Increased By ▲ 487.85 (1.1%)
KSE30 17,521 Increased By ▲ 178.45 (1.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,252
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,263,664
89324hr
1.7% positivity
Sindh
465,175
Punjab
437,572
Balochistan
33,114
Islamabad
106,402
KPK
176,650
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PD estimates reduction of net subsidy by 30pc

Mushtaq Ghumman 16 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Power Division has estimated a reduction of net subsidy by 30 percent to Rs 168 billion from Rs 240 billion, after notification of increase of Rs 1.39 per unit in base tariff of Discos and KE.

Power Division, in its summary to the Cabinet, approved through circulation, to be shared with IMF and World Bank, explained that in pursuance of guidelines approved by ECC, NEPRA has been determining uniform tariff to be charged from consumers, including the impact of subsidy and inter Disco tariff rationalization/cross-subsidies, under the NEPRA Act, 1997.

The latest uniform tariff in field for Discos was determined by the Authority through its determination on February 12, 2021 and notified on February 12, 2021.

The uniform tariff determination and consequential applicable variable charge notified, after accounting for tariff rationalization, tariff differential subsidy and cross subsidies, specifically envisage and provide for net subsidy to the tune of Rs 185 billion only to various categories of consumers.

The SROs also specifically provide that modification in the subsidy may be reflected in the relevant Schedule of Tariff through the applicable variable charge. The Authority, through its determination dated September 23, 2021, in respect of Policy Guidelines of the Federal Government approved modification/adjustments in the Discos Schedule of Tariffs and terms & conditions thereof with regard to creation and/or re-categorization of various consumer categories. Consequently, tariffs of all Discos forming part of Authority's determination of February, 12, 2021 were modified/amended.

New subsidy mechanism: Power Division moves Nepra for approval

The determination of the Authority has been notified vide SROs 1280 to 1289 of October 1, 2021. Consequently, after accounting for tariff rationalization, tariff differential subsidy and cross subsidies, such amendments/modification will result in net required subsidy to the tune of Rs 240 billion only to various categories of consumers.

National Electricity Policy, 2021 approved by the Council of Common Interests (CCI) provides that financial sustainability of the sector is premised on timely recovery of full cost of service and in due course financial self-sustainability will eliminate and minimize the need for government subsidies except to the limited extent specified as per the prevailing government considerations.

Accordingly, based on the consolidated revenue requirements of Discos as well as the economic and financial policy of the Federal Government, the Tariff Differential Subsidy (TDS) has proposed to be modified and reduced.

This modification in the targeted subsidy is proposed to be given effect alongwith modification of inter Disco tariff rationalization/cross subsidies per practice in vogue duly approved by NEPRA through modification of the applicable variable charge of categories of consumers of Discos. This would effectively pass on average Rs 1.39 per unit to the consumers, remaining within the revenue requirements of Discos as per NEPRA determination. Upon requisite approval of NEPRA, notification in the official gazette shall be made to the extent of modification, with effect from November 1, 2021.

Power Division has apprised that for the period Jul-Oct 2021 the net subsidy amounts to Rs 102 billion and the net subsidy for Nov 21, to Jun 2022 shall amount to Rs 67 billion. In aggregate the subsidy requirement will be reduced from Rs 240 billion to Rs 168 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

World Bank ECC IMF nepra Power Division Disco tariff net subsidy

Comments

1000 characters

PD estimates reduction of net subsidy by 30pc

Govt increases petrol price by Rs10.49 per litre

Govt only focused on saving itself: Maryam Nawaz

UN says Taliban to announce plans for girls' education 'soon'

US offers to pay relatives of 10 killed in botched Afghan drone strike

Work on Dasu project resumes

IS claims deadly suicide attack on mosque in Kandahar

Former Iranian central bank chief sentenced to 10 years on corruption charges

Right-wing group urges India to regulate platforms, cryptocurrency

Those named in the Pandora, Panama papers: SC urged to ask FBR to seek sources of funds

India fears Taliban fallout in IIOJK

Read more stories