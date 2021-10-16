PHMA elects office-bearers

KARACHI: Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA) has announced its fresh batch of office bearers for the term 2021-22. This announcement regarding the yearly election of the PHMA came in the annual general meeting electing the new body for the next term to serve the association members and safeguard their interest.

According to the election results Shahzad Azam Khan, Abdul Rehman and Kashif Ahmed Aslam Zia have been elected unopposed as Central Chairman, Senior Vice-Chairman and Vice-Chairman respectively.

Abdul Rehman, Senior Vice-Chairman (Central) will also head the Zonal Committee (Southern Zone) as Zonal Chairman while Abdul Kadir Bilwani as Zonal Senior Vice Chairman and Faisal Arshad Shaikh as Zonal Vice Chairman.

The PHMA Executive Committee Members also were elected unopposed from Southern Zone are Abdul Rehman; Mohammad Babar Khan; Saqib Bilwani; Fawad Usman; Faisal Arshad Sheikh; Ali Murtaza Panju; Irfan Zakaria Bawany.

The other Executive Committee Member who will continue their second terms are Mohammad Jawed Bilwani; Tariq Munir; Abdul Jabbar Gajiani; Bashir A. Ghaffar; Akhtar Memon; Umair Ghulam Mohammad and Abdul Kadir Bilwani.

Kashif Ahmed Aslam Zia, Vice-Chairman (Central) will also head the Zonal Committee (Northern Zone) as Zonal Chairman and Tariq Mahmood Bhatti Zonal Vice Chairman.

The PHMA Northern Zone elected Kashif Ahmed Aslam Zia; Adil Butt; Syed Nahid Abbas; Naseer Ahmad Butt; Sheikh Hammad Kapoor; Moazzam Javaid and Tariq Mahmood Bhatti for the Executive Committee.

Shahzad Saleem Asghar; Shahzad Azam Khan; Farrukh Iqbal; Muhammad Zubair; Hafiz Rashid Mahmood; Muhammad Idress and Muhammad Rafi Sony will also continue to serve as Executive Committee Member for another year.

The successful office bearers and Executive Committee Members candidates were supported by the Export Development Group (EDG) headed by Muhammad Jawed Bilwani, who is also the Patron-in-Chief of PHMA.

Jawed Bilwani spoke at the PHMA's AGM giving a complete support to the new body. He hoped that the new elected representatives will help make all efforts to work selflessly in their endeavors to cooperate in resolving issues the industry confronts.

