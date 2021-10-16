ANL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
ASC 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.94%)
ASL 20.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2%)
BOP 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
BYCO 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
FCCL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
FFBL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.82%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.51%)
GGL 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.94%)
JSCL 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
KAPCO 28.99 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.08%)
KEL 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
MDTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.09%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
NETSOL 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.44%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.78%)
PAEL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.76%)
PIBTL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
POWER 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PRL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.33%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
SILK 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.33 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
TELE 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
TRG 135.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.61%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.91%)
WTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.04%)
BR100 4,668 Increased By ▲ 50.21 (1.09%)
BR30 20,892 Increased By ▲ 107.28 (0.52%)
KSE100 44,822 Increased By ▲ 487.85 (1.1%)
KSE30 17,521 Increased By ▲ 178.45 (1.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,252
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,263,664
89324hr
1.7% positivity
Sindh
465,175
Punjab
437,572
Balochistan
33,114
Islamabad
106,402
KPK
176,650
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 16 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Cherat Cement Company Ltd         08-10-2021   16-10-2021   12.50% (F)       06-10-2021   16-10-2021
GoodLuck Industries Ltd           09-10-2021   16-10-2021   30% (F)          07-10-2021   16-10-2021
The United Insurance Company
of Pakistan Ltd #                 09-10-2021   16-10-2021                                 16-10-2021
Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd           09-10-2021   16-10-2021   NIL                           16-10-2021
Hashimi Can Company Ltd           11-10-2021   18-10-2021   NIL                           18-10-2021
(BYCOSC) Byco Petroleum
Pakistan Ltd                      12-10-2021   18-10-2021
Pakgen Power Ltd                  12-10-2021   18-10-2021   10% (i)          08-10-2021
Lalpir Power Ltd                  12-10-2021   18-10-2021   10% (i)          08-10-2021
Tata Textile Mills Ltd            12-10-2021   19-10-2021   25% (i)          08-10-2021
First Al-Noor Modaraba            13-10-2021   19-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Engro Corporation Ltd             13-10-2021   19-10-2021   70% (ii)         11-10-2021
Fauji Cement Company Ltd          14-10-2021   20-10-2021   NIL                           20-10-2021
Merit Packaging Ltd               12-10-2021   21-10-2021   148% R**         08-10-2021   21-10-2021
Amreli Steels Ltd                 12-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                           21-10-2021
Matco Foods Ltd                   14-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                           21-10-2021
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd        14-10-2021   21-10-2021   40% (F)          12-10-2021   21-10-2021
National Refinery Ltd             14-10-2021   21-10-2021   100% (F)         12-10-2021   21-10-2021
Dynea Pakistan Ltd                14-10-2021   21-10-2021   100% (F)         12-10-2021   21-10-2021
Shabbir Tiles 
& Ceramics Ltd                    15-10-2021   21-10-2021   25% (F)          13-10-2021   21-10-2021
TPL Properties Ltd                15-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                           21-10-2021
TPL Trakker Ltd                   15-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                           21-10-2021
Agriauto Industries Ltd           15-10-2021   21-10-2021   120% (F)         13-10-2021   21-10-2021
Ittefaq Iron Industries Ltd       15-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                           21-10-2021
Cherat Packaging Ltd              15-10-2021   21-10-2021   40% (F)          13-10-2021   21-10-2021
AKD Hospitality Ltd               15-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                           21-10-2021
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd         15-10-2021   22-10-2021   15% B            13-10-2021   23-10-2021
Ghani Global Glass Ltd            15-10-2021   22-10-2021   NIL                           23-10-2021
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd           15-10-2021   22-10-2021   25% (F), 10% B   13-10-2021   22-10-2021
Agha Steel Industries Ltd         15-10-2021   22-10-2021   5% B             13-10-2021   22-10-2021
TPL Corp Ltd                      15-10-2021   22-10-2021   NIL                           22-10-2021
Drekkar Kingsway Ltd              15-10-2021   22-10-2021   NIL                           22-10-2021
786 Investments Ltd               15-10-2021   22-10-2021   NIL                           22-10-2021
Pakistan PVC Ltd                  15-10-2021   22-10-2021   NIL                           22-10-2021
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd        15-10-2021   22-10-2021   35% (F)          13-10-2021   22-10-2021
Murree Brewery Company Ltd        16-10-2021   22-10-2021   100% (F)         14-10-2021   22-10-2021
Babri Cotton Mills Ltd            16-10-2021   23-10-2021   NIL                           23-10-2021
Macter International Ltd          16-10-2021   23-10-2021   20% (F)          14-10-2021   23-10-2021
Janana De Malucho Textile
Mills Ltd                         16-10-2021   23-10-2021   NIL                           23-10-2021
Nimir Resins Ltd                  17-10-2021   23-10-2021   NIL                           23-10-2021
Dawood Equities Ltd               11-10-2021   25-10-2021   10% B            07-10-2021   25-10-2021
Pakistan Paper Products Ltd       16-10-2021   25-10-2021   30% (F)          14-10-2021   25-10-2021
Artistic Denim Mills Ltd          17-10-2021   25-10-2021   20% (F)          14-10-2021   25-10-2021
Descon Oxychem Ltd                18-10-2021   25-10-2021   10% (F)          14-10-2021   25-10-2021
NetSol Technologies Ltd           18-10-2021   25-10-2021   NIL                           25-10-2021
Calcorp Ltd                       18-10-2021   25-10-2021   NIL                           25-10-2021
Ismail Industries Ltd             19-10-2021   25-10-2021   150% (F)         15-10-2021   25-10-2021
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd            19-10-2021   25-10-2021   20% (F)          15-10-2021   25-10-2021
Pakistan Petroleum
Ltd-Preference                    19-10-2021   25-10-2021   15% (F)
Sitara Chemical 
Industries Ltd                    19-10-2021   25-10-2021   100% (F)         15-10-2021   25-10-2021
Shezan International Ltd          19-10-2021   25-10-2021   55% (F), 10% B   15-10-2021   25-10-2021
Elahi Cotton Mills Ltd            19-10-2021   25-10-2021   NIL                           25-10-2021
Kohat Textile Mills Ltd           19-10-2021   25-10-2021   10% (F)          15-10-2021   25-10-2021
Saif Textile Mills Ltd            19-10-2021   25-10-2021   NIL                           25-10-2021
Olympia Mills Ltd                 19-10-2021   25-10-2021   NIL                           25-10-2021
Haji Mohammad Ismail
 Mills Ltd.                       19-10-2021   25-10-2021   NIL                           25-10-2021
Sui Northern Gas 
Pipeines Ltd                      22-10-2021   25-10-2021   20% (i)          20-10-2021
Pakistan State Oil 
Company Ltd                       15-10-2021   26-10-2021   100% (F)         13-10-2021   26-10-2021
Sally Textile Mills Ltd           16-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                           26-10-2021
Habib Rice Products Ltd           18-10-2021   26-10-2021   60% (F)          14-10-2021   26-10-2021
Al-Khair Gadoon Ltd               18-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                           26-10-2021
First Credit & Investment
Bank Ltd                          18-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                           26-10-2021
Gillette Pakistan Ltd             19-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                           26-10-2021
Mari Petroleum 
Company Ltd                       19-10-2021   26-10-2021   750% (F)         15-10-2021   26-10-2021
Javedan Corporation Ltd           19-10-2021   26-10-2021   20% B            15-10-2021   26-10-2021
Orix Leasing Pakistan Ltd         19-10-2021   26-10-2021   20% (F)          15-10-2021   26-10-2021
Bolan Castings Ltd                19-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                           26-10-2021
Orix Modaraba                     19-10-2021   26-10-2021   29% (F)          15-10-2021   26-10-2021
Kohinoor Energy Ltd               19-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                           26-10-2021
Sindh Modaraba                    19-10-2021   26-10-2021   10% (F)          15-10-2021   26-10-2021
Gatron (Industries) Ltd           19-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                           26-10-2021
Ibrahim Fibres Ltd                19-10-2021   26-10-2021   20% (F)          15-10-2021   26-10-2021
Orient Rental Modaraba            19-10-2021   26-10-2021   10% (F)          15-10-2021   26-10-2021
Popular Islamic Modaraba          19-10-2021   26-10-2021   4.034% (F)       15-10-2021   26-10-2021
Pak Datacom Ltd                   19-10-2021   26-10-2021   15% (F), 10% B   15-10-2021   26-10-2021
Quetta Textile Mills Ltd          19-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                           26-10-2021
Arpak International
Investments Ltd                   19-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                           26-10-2021
First Elite Capital 
Modaraba                          19-10-2021   26-10-2021   3% (F)           15-10-2021   26-10-2021
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investments Ltd                   19-10-2021   26-10-2021   27.5% (F)        15-10-2021   26-10-2021
Buxly Paints Ltd                  20-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                           26-10-2021
Hi-Tech Lubricants Ltd            20-10-2021   26-10-2021   20% (F), 20% B   15-10-2021   26-10-2021
The Crescent Textile 
Mills Ltd                         20-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                           26-10-2021
First National Bank 
Modaraba                          20-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                           26-10-2021
Sardar Chemical 
Industries Ltd                    20-10-2021   26-10-2021   10% (F)          15-10-2021   26-10-2021
Nimir Industrial 
Chemicals Ltd                     20-10-2021   26-10-2021   20% (F)          15-10-2021   26-10-2021
Shield Corporation Ltd            13-10-2021   27-10-2021   20% (F)          11-10-2021   27-10-2021
First Imrooz Modaraba             14-10-2021   27-10-2021   155% (F)         12-10-2021   27-10-2021
Habib Metro Modaraba              18-10-2021   27-10-2021   4% (F)           14-10-2021   27-10-2021
First Habib Modaraba              18-10-2021   27-10-2021   28% (F)          14-10-2021   27-10-2021
Globe Textile Mills Ltd           19-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Biafo Industries Ltd              19-10-2021   27-10-2021   10% B            15-10-2021   27-10-2021
Byco Petroleum 
Pakistan Ltd                      19-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd         19-10-2021   27-10-2021   214.50% (F)      15-10-2021   27-10-2021
Blessed Textiles Ltd              19-10-2021   27-10-2021   330% (F)         15-10-2021   27-10-2021
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd         19-10-2021   27-10-2021   715% (F)         15-10-2021   27-10-2021
Suhail Jute Mills Ltd             20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Dewan Cement Ltd                  20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Dewan Automotive 
Engineering Ltd.                  20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Dewan Textile Mills Ltd           20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Dewan Mushtaq 
Textile Mills Ltd                 20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Dewan Khalid Textiles 
Mills Ltd                         20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Dewan Farooque Spinning
Mills Ltd                         20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Dewan Farooque Motors Ltd         20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Invest Capital Investment
Bank Ltd                          20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
AN Textile Mills Ltd              20-10-2021   27-10-2021   7% (F)           15-10-2021   27-10-2021
Landmark Spinning
Industries Ltd                    20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Karam Ceramics Ltd                20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd          20-10-2021   27-10-2021   10% B            15-10-2021   28-10-2021
Shaffi Chemical 
Industries Ltd                    20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Diamond Industries Ltd            20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Gharibwal Cement Ltd              20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Al-Abid Silk Mills Ltd            20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Towellers Ltd                     20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Data Agro Ltd                     20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Dadabhoy Sack Ltd                 20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Dadabhoy Cement 
Industries Ltd                    20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
D.M. Textile Mills Ltd            20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Sana Industries Ltd               20-10-2021   27-10-2021   15% (F), 10% B   15-10-2021   27-10-2021
Security Leasing 
Corporation Ltd                   20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Khyber Textile Mills Ltd          20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Nishat Power Ltd                  20-10-2021   27-10-2021   15% (F)          15-10-2021   27-10-2021
Ittehad Chemicals Ltd             20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
First Dawood Investment 
Bank Ltd.                         20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Kohinoor Mills Ltd                20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Sitara Peroxide Ltd               21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Bilal Fibres Ltd                  21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Pakistan Services Ltd             21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Dawood Hercules 
Corporation Ltd.                  21-10-2021   27-10-2021   30% (ii)         18-10-2021
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd        21-10-2021   27-10-2021   40% (F)          18-10-2021   27-10-2021
Roshan Packages Ltd               21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Reliance Cotton Spinning
Mills Ltd                         21-10-2021   27-10-2021   50% (F)          18-10-2021   27-10-2021
At-Tahur Ltd                      21-10-2021   27-10-2021   12% B            18-10-2021   27-10-2021
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd        21-10-2021   27-10-2021   150% (F)         18-10-2021   27-10-2021
International Knitwear Ltd        21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd             21-10-2021   27-10-2021   100% (F)         18-10-2021   27-10-2021
Premium Textile Mills Ltd         21-10-2021   27-10-2021   500% (F)         18-10-2021   27-10-2021
Sitara Energy Ltd                 21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Siddiqsons Tin Plate Ltd          21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
First UDL Modaraba                21-10-2021   27-10-2021   11% (F)          18-10-2021   27-10-2021
Synthetic Products 
Enterprises Ltd.                  21-10-2021   27-10-2021   5% (F), 8% B     18-10-2021   27-10-2021
Altern Energy Ltd                 21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd               21-10-2021   27-10-2021   15% (F)          18-10-2021   27-10-2021
Sapphire Fibres Ltd               21-10-2021   27-10-2021   100% (F)         18-10-2021   27-10-2021
Allied Rental Moadarba            21-10-2021   27-10-2021   15% (F)          18-10-2021   27-10-2021
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd            21-10-2021   27-10-2021   100% (F),10% B   18-10-2021   27-10-2021
Khurshid Spinning 
Mills Ltd                         21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Sazgar Engineering 
Works Ltd                         21-10-2021   27-10-2021   30% B            18-10-2021   27-10-2021
Rupali Polyester Ltd              22-10-2021   27-10-2021   50% (F)          20-10-2021   27-10-2021
Meezan Bank Ltd                   25-10-2021   27-10-2021   15% (iii)        21-10-2021
Image Pakistan Ltd                08-10-2021   28-10-2021   10% (F)          06-10-2021   28-10-2021
Allawasaya Textile & 
Finishing
Mills Ltd                         14-10-2021   28-10-2021   352.50% (F)      12-10-2021   28-10-2021
Ecopack Ltd                       15-10-2021   28-10-2021   10% B            13-10-2021   28-10-2021
Shahzad Textile Mills Ltd         19-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Arshad Energy Ltd                 19-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Ideal Spinning Mills Ltd          19-10-2021   28-10-2021   18% (F)          15-10-2021   28-10-2021
Mandviwala Mauser Plastic
Industries Ltd                    20-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Dost Steels Ltd                   20-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Crescent Fibres Ltd               20-10-2021   28-10-2021   15% (F)          15-10-2021   28-10-2021
Amtex Ltd                         20-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd    21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Shifa International 
Hospitals Ltd                     21-10-2021   28-10-2021   2% B             18-10-2021   28-10-2021
Crescent Jute Products Ltd        21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Redco Textiles Ltd                21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Shams Textile Mills Ltd           21-10-2021   28-10-2021   20% (F)          18-10-2021   28-10-2021
Pioneer Cement Ltd                21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Nishat Chunian Ltd                21-10-2021   28-10-2021   50% (F)          18-10-2021   28-10-2021
First National Equities Ltd       21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Mughal Iron & Steel 
Industries Ltd.                   21-10-2021   28-10-2021   15% B            18-10-2021   28-10-2021
Flying Cement Company Ltd         21-10-2021   28-10-2021   5% B             18-10-2021   28-10-2021
Indus Dyeing & Manufacturing
Co. Ltd                           21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd         21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Citi Pharma Ltd                   21-10-2021   28-10-2021   15% (F), 10% B   18-10-2021   28-10-2021
Media Times Ltd                   21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Mitchells Fruit Farms Ltd         21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Balochistan Glass Ltd             21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
GOC (Pak) Ltd                     21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Ghani Glass Ltd                   21-10-2021   28-10-2021   10% (F)          18-10-2021   28-10-2021
First Paramount Modaraba          21-10-2021   28-10-2021   4.5% (F)         18-10-2021   28-10-2021
The Organic Meat 
Company Ltd                       21-10-2021   28-10-2021   10% B            18-10-2021   28-10-2021
Masood Textile Mills Ltd          21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd         21-10-2021   28-10-2021   17.50% (F)       18-10-2021   28-10-2021
Service Industries 
Textiles Ltd                      21-10-2021   28-10-2021   10% (F)          18-10-2021   28-10-2021
Bunnys Ltd                        21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Colony Textile Mills Ltd          21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd         21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Hala Enterprises Ltd              21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
TRG Pakistan Ltd                  21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Fecto Cement Ltd                  21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Crescent Steel & Allied
Products Ltd                      21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
The General Tyre & Rubber
Company of Pakistan Ltd           21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Masood Textile Mills
Ltd-Preference (MSOTPS) *         21-10-2021   28-10-2021   Rs.0.93*         18-10-2021   28-10-2021
Salman Noman Enterprises
Ltd                               21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
First Capital Securities 
Corporation
Ltd                               21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
First Capital Equities Ltd        21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Yousaf Weaving Mills Ltd          21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Pace (Pakistan) Ltd               21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Ados Pakistan Ltd                 21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Asim Textile Mills Ltd            21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
J.A. Textile Mills Ltd            21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Hira Textile Mills Ltd            21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Beco Steel Ltd                    21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Nishat Mills Ltd                  21-10-2021   28-10-2021   40% (F)          18-10-2021   28-10-2021
Nadeem Textile Mills Ltd          21-10-2021   28-10-2021   30% (F)          18-10-2021   28-10-2021
D.G. Khan Cement Company Ltd      21-10-2021   28-10-2021   10% (F)          18-10-2021   28-10-2021
Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd            21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
MACPAC Films Ltd                  21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Service Fabrics Ltd               21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Ghandhara Nissan Ltd              22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd           22-10-2021   28-10-2021   25% (F)          20-10-2021   28-10-2021
Prosperity Weaving Mills Ltd      22-10-2021   28-10-2021   25% (F)          20-10-2021   28-10-2021
Ellcot Spinning Mills Ltd         22-10-2021   28-10-2021   25% (F)          20-10-2021   28-10-2021
Nishat Chunian Power Ltd          22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Oil & Gas Development
Company Ltd                       22-10-2021   28-10-2021   15% (F)          20-10-2021   28-10-2021
ICC Industries Ltd                22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Fateh Sports Wear Ltd             22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Fateh Industries Ltd              22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Wah Noble Chemicals Ltd           22-10-2021   28-10-2021   100% (F)         20-10-2021   28-10-2021
Saudi Pak Leasing 
Company Ltd                       2-10-2021    8-10-2021    IL                            8-10-2021
Ghazi Fabrics 
International Ltd                 22-10-2021   28-10-2021   7.5% (F)         20-10-2021   28-10-2021
Din Textile Mills Ltd             22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Ltd       22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
The Searle Company Ltd            22-10-2021   28-10-2021                                 28-10-2021
Safe Mix Concrete Ltd             22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Hamid Textile Mills Ltd           22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Grays Leasing Ltd                 22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Pakistan National Shipping
Corporation Ltd                   22-10-2021   28-10-2021   30% (F)          20-10-2021   28-10-2021
Din Textile Mills Ltd             22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Aisha Steel Mills Ltd             22-10-2021   28-10-2021   20% (F)          20-10-2021   28-10-2021
B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba          22-10-2021   28-10-2021   13.2% (F)        20-10-2021   28-10-2021
Zahidjee Textile Mills Ltd        22-10-2021   28-10-2021   13% (F)          20-10-2021   28-10-2021
Saritow Spinning Mills Ltd        22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Samin Textiles Ltd                22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Kohinoor Power Company Ltd        22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Unity Foods Ltd                   22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
First Fidelity 
Leasing Modaraba                  22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Kohinoor Industries Ltd           22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving
Mills Ltd                         22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
IBL Healthcare Ltd                22-10-2021   28-10-2021   10% (F), 20% B   20-10-2021   28-10-2021
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd        22-10-2021   28-10-2021   25% (F)          20-10-2021   28-10-2021
Punjab Oil Mills Ltd              22-10-2021   28-10-2021   10% (F)          20-10-2021   28-10-2021
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd          22-10-2021   28-10-2021   10% (F)          20-10-2021   28-10-2021
J.K. Spinning Mills Ltd           22-10-2021   28-10-2021   15% (F)          20-10-2021   28-10-2021
Ghandhara Industries Ltd          22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd            22-10-2021   28-10-2021   27.50% (ii)      20-10-2021
Aisha Steel Mills
Ltd-Preference (ASLPS)*           22-10-2021   28-10-2021   Rs.12.85*        20-10-2021   28-10-2021
Aisha Steel Mills
Ltd-Convertible 
P ref. (ASLCPS) *                 22-10-2021   28-10-2021   Rs.7.16*         20-10-2021   28-10-2021
A li A sghar Textile 
Mills Ltd                         22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd       22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Feroz 1888 Mills Ltd              22-10-2021   28-10-2021   14.3% (F)        20-10-2021   28-10-2021
Quice Food Industries Ltd         22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Frontier Ceramics Ltd             22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd           22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
The National Silk & Rayon
Mills Ltd                         22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Escorts Investment Bank Ltd       22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
United Brands Ltd                 22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Power Cement
Ltd-Preference (POWERPS)          22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd        22-10-2021   28-10-2021   120% (F)         20-10-2021   28-10-2021
Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd       22-10-2021   28-10-2021   2% (F)           20-10-2021   28-10-2021
First IBL Modaraba                22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Air Link Communication Ltd        22-10-2021   28-10-2021   12.5%(F),7.5%B   20-10-2021   28-10-2021
B.F. Modaraba                     22-10-2021   28-10-2021   5% (F)           20-10-2021   28-10-2021
Metropolitan Steel 
Corporation
Ltd                               22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Husein Industries Ltd             22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Khyber Tobacco Company Ltd        22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Telecard Ltd                      22-10-2021   28-10-2021   5% B             20-10-2021   28-10-2021
Power Cement Ltd                  22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Arif Habib Corporation Ltd        22-10-2021   28-10-2021   30% (F)          20-10-2021   28-10-2021
Zephyr Textiles Ltd               22-10-2021   28-10-2021   5% (F)           20-10-2021   28-10-2021
D .S . Industries Ltd             23-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Ltd          23-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Tri-Star Power Ltd                23-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy
Services Ltd                      23-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
(UBLTFC5) United Bank Ltd         21-10-2021   29-10-2021
Trust Securities & 
Brokerage Ltd.                    22-10-2021   29-10-2021   NIL                           29-10-2021
Modaraba Al-Mali                  22-10-2021   29-10-2021   3.7% (F),331%R   20-10-2021   27-10-2021
Hafiz Ltd                         22-10-2021   29-10-2021   20% (F)          20-10-2021   28-10-2021
Pak Leather Crafts Ltd            23-10-2021   29-10-2021   NIL                           29-10-2021
Engro Fertilizers Ltd             27-10-2021   29-10-2021   35% (iii)        25-10-2021
Shahtaj Textile Ltd               20-10-2021   30-10-2021   115% (F)         15-10-2021   27-10-2021
Gulistan Textile Mills Ltd        23-10-2021   30-10-2021   NIL                           30-10-2021
Gulistan Spinning Mills Ltd       23-10-2021   30-10-2021   NIL                           30-10-2021
Gulshan Spinning Mills Ltd        23-10-2021   30-10-2021   NIL                           30-10-2021
Paramount Spinning 
Mills Ltd                         23-10-2021   30-10-2021   NIL                           30-10-2021
Millat Tractors Ltd               24-10-2021   30-10-2021   500% (F),20% B   21-10-2021   30-10-2021
S .S. Oil Mills Ltd               24-10-2021   30-10-2021   30% (F)          21-10-2021   27-10-2021
Idrees Textile Mills Ltd          25-10-2021   01-11-2021   10% (F)          21-10-2021   28-10-2021
JDW Sugar Mills Ltd #             26-10-2021   01-11-2021                                 01-11-2021
F auji Foods Ltd                  28-10-2021   03-11-2021   97.19919% R      26-10-2021
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd #                     28-10-2021   03-11-2021                                 03-11-2021
Summit Bank Ltd                   29-10-2021   04-11-2021   NIL                           04-11-2021
Fauji Fertilizer 
Company Ltd #                     03-11-2021   05-11-2021                                 05-11-2021
First Tri-Star Modaraba           23-10-2021   06-11-2021   6% (F)           21-10-2021   28-10-2021
The Searle Company Ltd            02-11-2021   08-11-2021   20% (F), 30% B   29-10-2021
First Equity Modaraba             11-12-2021   20-12-2021   5% (F)           09-12-2021   21-12-2021
====================================================================================================

Indications:

As per Company Announcement *

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.2.50/- per share **

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

Comments

Comments are closed.

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Govt increases petrol price by Rs10.49 per litre

Govt only focused on saving itself: Maryam Nawaz

UN says Taliban to announce plans for girls' education 'soon'

US offers to pay relatives of 10 killed in botched Afghan drone strike

Work on Dasu project resumes

IS claims deadly suicide attack on mosque in Kandahar

Former Iranian central bank chief sentenced to 10 years on corruption charges

Right-wing group urges India to regulate platforms, cryptocurrency

Those named in the Pandora, Panama papers: SC urged to ask FBR to seek sources of funds

India fears Taliban fallout in IIOJK

Read more stories