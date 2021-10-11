ANL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-8.05%)
ASC 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.77%)
ASL 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.55%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.49%)
BYCO 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.72%)
FCCL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.79%)
FFBL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.98%)
FFL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.63%)
FNEL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.41%)
GGGL 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-7.88%)
GGL 35.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-8.06%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.71%)
JSCL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.77%)
KAPCO 32.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.74%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.92%)
MDTL 2.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-10.25%)
MLCF 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-5.52%)
NETSOL 113.58 Decreased By ▼ -9.52 (-7.73%)
PACE 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-6.52%)
PAEL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.6%)
PIBTL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
POWER 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.05%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.01%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.96%)
SNGP 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-5.23%)
TELE 17.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-8.04%)
TRG 148.00 Decreased By ▼ -12.05 (-7.53%)
UNITY 29.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-7.72%)
WTL 2.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-11.86%)
BR100 4,541 Decreased By ▼ -116.73 (-2.51%)
BR30 20,895 Decreased By ▼ -1221.14 (-5.52%)
KSE100 43,829 Decreased By ▼ -647.88 (-1.46%)
KSE30 17,230 Decreased By ▼ -295.25 (-1.68%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,134
2824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,258,959
1,00424hr
2.31% positivity
Sindh
462,859
Punjab
436,197
Balochistan
33,076
Islamabad
106,153
KPK
175,974
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Raw sugar hits 4-1/2-year high as energy prices soar

  • December New York cocoa fell 0.5% to $2,736 a tonne
  • December arabica coffee fell 1.4% to $1.984 per lb
  • March raw sugar rose 0.7% to 20.44 cents per lb
Reuters 11 Oct 2021

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE hit a 4-1/2-year high on Monday as energy prices continued to soar, with a move by Brazil's Petrobras to hike ethanol fuel prices by nearly 7% last week still boosting sentiment.

Rising energy prices prompt cane mills in Brazil to raise output of the cane-based biofuel ethanol at the expense of sugar.

Sugar

March raw sugar rose 0.7% to 20.44 cents per lb at 1119 GMT, having earlier hit 20.50, its highest since late February 2017.

US crude oil futures hit seven-year highs earlier as an energy crisis gripping major economies showed no sign of easing.

Alvean Sugar, the world's largest trader of the sweetener, believes demand will pick up in the coming months despite current high costs as consuming countries have used most of their available stocks.

"The (sugar) market is tight but sufficiently supplied for the coming year, but after that it looks like being in deficit - and extreme deficit if we suffer any more weather surprises," said broker Marex Spectron.

Sugar speculators cut their net long position by 452 contracts to 162,845 in the week to Oct. 5, CFTC data showed.

December white sugar rose 0.6% to $522.60 a tonne.

Raw sugar prices ease, focus on October expiry

Coffee

December arabica coffee fell 1.4% to $1.984 per lb, having closed up 1.7% on Friday.

Coffee speculators raised their net long position by 2,428 contracts to 43,940 in the week to Oct. 5.

ICE arabica coffee stocks are at their lowest since early May at 1.94 million bags, having dropped sharply from 2.16 million bags as recently as mid-September, indicating strong demand or limited supply, or both.

November robusta coffee fell 1.4% to $2,087 a tonne.

Cocoa

December New York cocoa fell 0.5% to $2,736 a tonne, having hit a 10-month peak of $2,792 last week.

December London cocoa fell 0.2% to 1,882 pounds per tonne.

Cocoa arrivals at ports in world's top grower Ivory Coast reached 85,000 tonnes between Oct. 1 and Oct. 10, exporters estimated, down 19.8% year-on-year.

Cocoa speculators switched to a net long position of 10,784 contracts in the week to October 5, adding 13,877 contracts.

coffee prices sugar price Raw sugar prices coffee producer sugar demand

Comments

1000 characters

Raw sugar hits 4-1/2-year high as energy prices soar

Pakistan had no role in Afghanistan regime-change: President Alvi

Foreign funding case: ECP allows PTI access to PPP, PML-N's account details

US says Taliban talks in Doha were 'candid and professional'

US, EU line up over 20 more countries including Pakistan for global methane pact

KSE-100 drops to lowest level since March after 648-point fall

Pakistan's rupee falls to 170.74 after back-to-back gains last week

Pakistan condemns India's arrest of 1,400 Kashmiris in IIOJK

SC seeks evidence against Zahir's mother in Noor Mukadam murder case

Trio win Nobel Economics Prize for 'natural experiments'

Crude jumps on global energy crunch; US oil at 7-year high

Read more stories