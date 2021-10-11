ANL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.42%)
ASC 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.25%)
ASL 20.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.28%)
BOP 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.06%)
FCCL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.5%)
FFBL 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.93%)
FFL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
FNEL 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.82%)
GGGL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-6.61%)
GGL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-6.8%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3%)
JSCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.95%)
KAPCO 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.76%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.63%)
MDTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-7.79%)
MLCF 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.48%)
NETSOL 115.47 Decreased By ▼ -7.63 (-6.2%)
PACE 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.35%)
PAEL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
POWER 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.61%)
PRL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
PTC 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.16%)
SNGP 42.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.77%)
TELE 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-5.75%)
TRG 152.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.06 (-4.41%)
UNITY 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-4.17%)
WTL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-6.72%)
BR100 4,592 Decreased By ▼ -65.84 (-1.41%)
BR30 21,388 Decreased By ▼ -728.62 (-3.29%)
KSE100 44,100 Decreased By ▼ -377.48 (-0.85%)
KSE30 17,345 Decreased By ▼ -180.17 (-1.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,134
2824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,258,959
1,00424hr
2.31% positivity
Sindh
462,859
Punjab
436,197
Balochistan
33,076
Islamabad
106,153
KPK
175,974
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US oil may rise into $81.10-$81.73 range

Reuters 11 Oct 2021

SINGAPORE: US oil may rise into a range of $81.10-$81.73 per barrel, as it has broken above a resistance at $80.09.

The break has opened the way towards a range of $82.74-$84.39, formed by the 138.2% and the 161.8% projection levels of an upward wave (c) from $73.14.

A more realistic target zone is from $81.10 to $82.74.

A break below the support at $58 may cause a fall limited to $80.09.

On the daily chart, oil is riding on a wave C, which has travelled above a key resistance at $78.62. This wave is expected to extend to $91.74.

An immediate target seems to be $83.64, which might be reached very soon, based on the current strong momentum.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

oil us

Comments

1000 characters

US oil may rise into $81.10-$81.73 range

Making Karachi loadshedding-free: PD seeks Nepra's nod on proposed NTDC-KE IA deal

FBR asked to resolve 4pc WHT issue of IPPs

US, UK warn citizens of threat to Kabul hotels

Sales Tax Act, 1990: Compulsory registration of lawyers misuse of law: FTO

Crude jumps on global energy crunch; US oil at 7-year high

Asia coal prices surge to fresh records; China, India output is key

Taxpayers express satisfaction over ATIR order

The man who made Pakistan's defence impregnable dies

IMF board meets for more talks on Georgieva's future

Hundreds detained in IIOJK

Read more stories