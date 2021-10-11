ANL 18.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.17%)
ASC 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.73%)
ASL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.71%)
BOP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
FCCL 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.01%)
FFBL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.2%)
FFL 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
FNEL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
GGGL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.58%)
GGL 37.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.23%)
HUMNL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
JSCL 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
KAPCO 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.75%)
MDTL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.28%)
MLCF 32.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.06%)
NETSOL 119.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-2.68%)
PACE 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
PAEL 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
POWER 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.6%)
PRL 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.69%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
SILK 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.16%)
SNGP 43.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 18.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.18%)
TRG 158.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-1.28%)
UNITY 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.02%)
WTL 2.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.56%)
BR100 4,634 Decreased By ▼ -23.99 (-0.52%)
BR30 21,818 Decreased By ▼ -298 (-1.35%)
KSE100 44,371 Decreased By ▼ -106.51 (-0.24%)
KSE30 17,457 Decreased By ▼ -68.05 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,134
2824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,258,959
1,00424hr
2.31% positivity
Sindh
462,859
Punjab
436,197
Balochistan
33,076
Islamabad
106,153
KPK
175,974
Adele says she wrote upcoming album for her son

Reuters 11 Oct 2021

Adele said she recorded her upcoming fourth album to explain her divorce to her young son, as the British singer prepares to make her musical comeback.

In what Vogue magazine said was her first interview in five years, the singer-songwriter described the record, which follows her 2015 Grammy Award-winning 25, as "sensitive".

The 33-year-old, who has split from charity executive Simon Konecki, appears on the November covers of Vogue and British Vogue, a first for the fashion magazine, with both editions running separate interviews.

Adele teases new music with video clip

"I just felt like I wanted to explain to him, through this record, when he's in his twenties or thirties, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness," Adele told British Vogue, referring to her nine-year-old son, Angelo.

"It made him really unhappy sometimes. And that's a real wound for me that I don't know if I'll ever be able to heal."

Adele, who has named her three albums after milestone ages —- 19, 21 and 25 — has enjoyed stratospheric success with ballads like "Someone Like You" and "Hello", in which she sings about break-ups and regrets.

"It's sensitive for me, this record, just in how much I love it," Adele told Vogue.

On Tuesday, Adele posted a short video clip for her upcoming single "Easy On Me", released on Oct. 15.

Fans had speculated new Adele music was imminent after mysterious "30" signs were beamed on buildings around the world.

"When I was 30, my entire life fell apart and I had no warning of it," Adele told British Vogue.

Adele, who lives across the street from Konecki and shares custody with him, also addressed her weight loss, which had made headlines.

"My body's been objectified my entire career. It's not just now. I understand why it's a shock," she said. "I understand why some women especially were hurt. Visually I represented a lot of women. But I'm still the same person."

Adele shows off her incredible weight loss transformation

