Three-day workshop on 'In Silico Protein Annotation' concludes

PESHAWAR: A three-day "In silico protein annotation" workshop, was organised by Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar, concluded here on Sunday.

In the inaugural session of the workshop, Dr Inayat Shah Director, KMU Institute of Basic Medical Sciences welcomed the participants in the workshop and said that this workshop will not only help the participants to understand this advanced technology but there will also be an opportunity to make better use of the information gained from their research efforts.

The organiser of the workshop, Dr Muhammad Ibrahim Rasheed Sherkoti, while appreciating the enthusiasm of the participants, said that the students participating in this workshop will be able to understand the proteins in the human body by combining the fields of computer and biology.

He said that this workshop will enable the participants to understand the proteins, whether they are human or coronavirus or any other bacterium and how they make us sick and how to make pharmaceutical research against them more effective. Vice Chancellor KMU Prof Dr Zia ul Haq also addressed the concluding session of the workshop.

