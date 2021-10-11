Bilawal expresses grief over death of Dr AQ Khan

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the country's prominent nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan. In a condolence message issued by Media Cell Bilawal House, Chairman PPP has paid glowing tribute to Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, saying that the deceased was a great patriotic Pakistani, whose untimely demise has left entire nation heartbroken.

He said that Dr. AQ Khan led country's nuclear program, which was founded by Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, with zeal, consistency and enthusiasm to its logical conclusion. "It was Pakistan's first ever elected Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto at whose insistence Dr. Khan joined nuclear program unconditionally", he pointed out.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that nation would always be indebted to Dr. AQ Khan for his unique and unmatched services for Pakistan. Chairman PPP expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed that Almighty Allah may rest the departed soul in eternal peace.