ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
ASC 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
ASL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
BYCO 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.33%)
FCCL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.33%)
FFBL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.65%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.57%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
GGGL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.63%)
GGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.41%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.83%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.9%)
NETSOL 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
PACE 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.17%)
PAEL 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.06%)
PTC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
TELE 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.93%)
TRG 160.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-0.87%)
UNITY 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.35%)
WTL 2.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,658 Decreased By ▼ -21.15 (-0.45%)
BR30 22,116 Decreased By ▼ -269.9 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,477 Decreased By ▼ -148.16 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,525 Decreased By ▼ -26.76 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,058
2624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,256,233
91224hr
2% positivity
Sindh
462,155
Punjab
435,040
Balochistan
33,040
Islamabad
105,983
KPK
175,358
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Loans worth Rs460m disbursed among 815 people

Recorder Report 09 Oct 2021

LAHORE: Under Punjab Rozgar Scheme, loans worth Rs 460 million have been distributed among 815 people so far.

This was disclosed during a meeting of the Steering Committee which was jointly chaired by Punjab Industries and Commerce Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal and Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht here on Friday.

The meeting reviewed the progress made on the Punjab Rozgaar Scheme while various proposals were considered for expediting the process of scrutinizing the applications and disbursement of loans. It reviewed the proposal for the provision of an easy loan of up to Rs 2 million by Punjab Small Industries Corporation.

The sub-committee comprising officers of Planning and Development and Punjab Finance will review the proposal and present recommendations in the next meeting in the light of which a plan of action will be formulated.

Addressing the meeting, the Finance Minister directed the officers to review all aspects of the Punjab Rozgaar Scheme and subsequently comprehensive proposals should be presented in the next meeting.

The Industries and Commerce Minister said that the process of providing easy loans under the Punjab Rozgar Scheme would be expedited. "The revolutionary scheme will create employment opportunities for 1.6 million people," he added.

Punjab Industry and Commerce Secretary Dr Wasif Khurshid, Punjab Small Industries Corporation MD Muhammad Tahir Wattoo, and officials of Planning and Development and Punjab Finance Department attended the meeting while Bank of Punjab President Zafar Masood also attended the meeting through video link.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Mian Aslam Iqbal Punjab Rozgar Scheme Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht Dr Wasif Khurshid

Comments

Comments are closed.

Loans worth Rs460m disbursed among 815 people

Discos' tariff increased by Rs1.95 per unit

Summary on restructuring of Pepco approved

Only 70 to 80 Pakistanis identified by FBR so far

Evolving situation in region quite complex: NSC

Tata regains control of troubled Air India

SPI up 1.21pc WoW

Pakistan for ties anchored in economic cooperation, US official told

Milestone global corporate tax deal finally gets agreement

Acquisition of extra land for Dadhocha Dam: Govt has provided Rs1.17bn, Punjab AAG tells SC

Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed meets PM

Read more stories