Loans worth Rs460m disbursed among 815 people

LAHORE: Under Punjab Rozgar Scheme, loans worth Rs 460 million have been distributed among 815 people so far.

This was disclosed during a meeting of the Steering Committee which was jointly chaired by Punjab Industries and Commerce Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal and Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht here on Friday.

The meeting reviewed the progress made on the Punjab Rozgaar Scheme while various proposals were considered for expediting the process of scrutinizing the applications and disbursement of loans. It reviewed the proposal for the provision of an easy loan of up to Rs 2 million by Punjab Small Industries Corporation.

The sub-committee comprising officers of Planning and Development and Punjab Finance will review the proposal and present recommendations in the next meeting in the light of which a plan of action will be formulated.

Addressing the meeting, the Finance Minister directed the officers to review all aspects of the Punjab Rozgaar Scheme and subsequently comprehensive proposals should be presented in the next meeting.

The Industries and Commerce Minister said that the process of providing easy loans under the Punjab Rozgar Scheme would be expedited. "The revolutionary scheme will create employment opportunities for 1.6 million people," he added.

Punjab Industry and Commerce Secretary Dr Wasif Khurshid, Punjab Small Industries Corporation MD Muhammad Tahir Wattoo, and officials of Planning and Development and Punjab Finance Department attended the meeting while Bank of Punjab President Zafar Masood also attended the meeting through video link.

