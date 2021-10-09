SECP registers 2,223 companies in Sept

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) registered 2,223 new companies in September 2021, up by 20 percent over the same period in the preceding year. Total capitalization (paid-up capital) of the new companies stood at Rs 2.8 billion and the total number of registered companies has risen to 1,52,089.

Private Limited companies accounted for 65 percent of the new incorporations, whereas 32 percent were registered as single-member. Remaining 3 percent were registered as public unlisted companies, not for profit associations, trade organizations and limited liability partnership (LLP). Approximately 99 percent companies were registered online and 210 foreign users were registered from overseas.

