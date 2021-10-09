Upcountry areas: PMD forecasts first spell of snowfall with more rains

KARACHI: The upcountry is all set to welcome the first spell of light snowfall on altitudes with more rains from Sunday through Oct 12, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Friday.

It also alerted the citizens and authorities to a possible windstorm effects on vulnerable structures in the rain-forecast areas.

It said that the fresh rains are transiting weather from a summer to autumn in upper parts of the country.

A westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country on Sunday to trigger rain-wind-thunderstorm in upcountry and the northern areas from Sunday evening, Oct 10 to Tuesday, Oct 12.In line with the forecast: Rain-wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls with a light snowfall over high mountains is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from Sunday evening to Tuesday.

Similarly, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Kohat, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal and Lahore may see rain-wind-thunderstorm from Sunday evening to Monday.

Wind-thunderstorms are also expected in central and south Punjab from Sunday evening to Monday. "Weather conditions are likely to transit from summer to autumn in upper parts," the Met said.

Daytime temperature may remain mild in upper parts of the country, while nights are expected to become cooler gradually in days to come. Windstorm may cause destructions to vulnerable structures in upper and central parts of the country as the Met asked the concerned authorities to remain 'alert' during the forecast period.

