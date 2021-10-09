RO plant made operational on Ombudsman's order

HYDERABAD: After the news published in newspapers about the inactivity of RO plant in Talib-ul-Mula Colony near Masu Bhurgari the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Aijaz Ali Khan has directed to Regional Director Ombudsman Hyderabad Abdul Wahab Memon to make it functional.

The Regional Ombudsman paid a detailed visit to the RO plant of Talib-ul-Mula Colony and instructed XEN Public Health engineering Muzaffar Hussain Zardari to make RO plant functional so the people would get clean drinking water from RO plant.

He also directed to submit a report to him about the RO plant within a week. The XEN Public Health Engineering made RO plant operational within a week. The Regional Director Ombudsman Office Hyderabad Abdul Wahab Memon paid a detailed visit to the RO plant today and congratulated the residents of Talib-ul-Mula Colony.

He said that on the special instructions of Sindh Provincial Ombudsman Aijaz Ali Khan, the RO plant has been made operational and now the supply of clean water to the residents is being ensured. Later, Regional Director Ombudsman Office Hyderabad paid a detailed visit to Government Talib-ul-Mula Girls and Boys Primary Schools and met the teachers and checks the condition of schools.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021