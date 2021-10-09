Markets
09 Oct 2021
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Friday (October 8, 2021).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 7.23 7.73
2-Week 7.26 7.76
1-Month 7.31 7.81
3-Month 7.71 7.96
6-Month 8.06 8.31
9-Month 8.36 8.86
1-Year 8.59 9.09
==========================
Data source: SBP
