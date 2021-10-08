ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
ASC 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
ASL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
BYCO 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.33%)
FCCL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.33%)
FFBL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.65%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.57%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
GGGL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.63%)
GGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.41%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.83%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.9%)
NETSOL 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
PACE 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.17%)
PAEL 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.06%)
PTC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
TELE 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.93%)
TRG 160.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-0.87%)
UNITY 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.35%)
WTL 2.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,658 Decreased By ▼ -21.15 (-0.45%)
BR30 22,116 Decreased By ▼ -269.9 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,477 Decreased By ▼ -148.16 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,525 Decreased By ▼ -26.76 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,058
2624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,256,233
91224hr
2% positivity
Sindh
462,155
Punjab
435,040
Balochistan
33,040
Islamabad
105,983
KPK
175,358
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sarfaraz, Haider, Fakhar added to Pakistan's squad for T20 World Cup

  • Former spinner Saqlain Mushtaq appointed interim head coach
Syed Ahmed 08 Oct 2021

Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, opener Fakhar Zaman and young batting prodigy Haider Ali have made it to Pakistan's final squad for T20 World Cup 2021, which will be held in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from October 17 till November 14.

The trio replaces Azam Khan, Khushdil Shah, and Mohammad Hasnain in the final squad.

Meanwhile, a decision on Sohaib Maqsood's inclusion will be made following medical advice. The top-order batter underwent MRI scans after his National T20 match and missed Thursday’s game against Central Punjab.

On Friday, Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim confirmed changes to Pakistan’s squad after consultation with the team management.

Pakistan's Aleem Dar, Ahsan Raza named in ICC's umpiring panel for T20 World Cup

The chief selector said the National T20 helped him re-evaluate players' performance and make necessary changes to the final squad.

“After reviewing player performances in the highly competitive National T20 and in consultation with the team management, we have decided to include Haider Ali, Fakhar Zaman and Sarfaraz Ahmed in the squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021," Wasim said.

“The three in-form players bring with them a wealth of experience and talent and provide further stability, balance, and strength to the side."

Malik, Sarfaraz miss out as Pakistan announces T20 World Cup squad

Wasim noted it would be difficult for youngsters like Azam and Hasnain to miss out on an opportunity to play the World Cup.

The chief selector said both players are in their future plans as a lot of cricket has to be played after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

“I am pleased with the intensity and high quality of cricket that we have witnessed in the National T20. It has not only provided the players excellent match practice in the lead up to the UAE competition, but it has also given us the opportunity to closely monitor the player progress and then make decisions that are in the best interest of the side for what will be a cut-throat tournament.”

Interim head coach

Meanwhile, the PCB has appointed former spin wizard Saqlain Mushtaq as interim head coach and Shahid Aslam as the assistant coach for the T20 World Cup.

The board had already announced Australia great, Matthew Hayden, as a batting consultant, and South African bowling legend Vernon Philander as bowling consultant.

Philander has joined Pakistan's T20WC squad in Lahore, while Hayden will join the team in the UAE.

T20 World Cup 2021 T20 World Cup Squad Pakistan squad for T20 world cup

Comments

1000 characters

Sarfaraz, Haider, Fakhar added to Pakistan's squad for T20 World Cup

In meeting with US official, FM Qureshi stresses on regular bilateral dialogue

At least 50 killed as bomb attack targets mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz

Full vaccination mandatory for students from November 30: Dr Faisal

Back-to-back gains: Pakistan's rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

Roshan Digital Accounts: Pace picks up as inflow crosses $2.4 billion in 13 months

Remittances clock in at $2.67 billion in September

India selling Air India to Tata conglomerate for $2.4 billion: government

Chinese property bonds, shares slump as Evergrande angst spreads

Pakistan tenders for 50,000 tonnes sugar, delays previous tender

Read more stories