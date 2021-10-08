ANL 19.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.42%)
ASC 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
ASL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BYCO 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
FCCL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.49%)
FFBL 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
FFL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
FNEL 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
GGGL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
GGL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.82%)
KAPCO 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
KEL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
MDTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.28%)
MLCF 34.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.61%)
NETSOL 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.61%)
PACE 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.25%)
PAEL 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
POWER 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.1%)
PRL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
PTC 9.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
SNGP 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.04%)
TELE 19.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.47%)
TRG 160.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.49%)
UNITY 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.55%)
WTL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.58%)
BR100 4,667 Decreased By ▼ -12.06 (-0.26%)
BR30 22,272 Decreased By ▼ -113.78 (-0.51%)
KSE100 44,503 Decreased By ▼ -122.83 (-0.28%)
KSE30 17,494 Decreased By ▼ -57.39 (-0.33%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,058
2624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,256,233
91224hr
2% positivity
Sindh
462,155
Punjab
435,040
Balochistan
33,040
Islamabad
105,983
KPK
175,358
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia's central bank sees risks in housing market 'exuberance'

Reuters 08 Oct 2021

SYDNEY: Australia's central bank on Friday warned that "exuberance" in a red-hot housing market was encouraging a build-up of debt that might destabilise the financial system, urging banks to maintain lending discipline amid the boom.

In its semi-annual Financial Stability Review, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said the banking system was generally sound and well capitalised, but a debt-fuelled surge in house prices needed to be watched.

"Higher prices have improved the financial resilience of existing indebted borrowers," the RBA said in its 68-page update. "However, there has been a build-up of systemic risks associated with high and rising household indebtedness."

"Vulnerabilities could build further if housing market strength gives way to exuberance," it added.

Australia's central bank sticks with low rates, dodges high house prices

To address this threat the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) this week announced a tightening of home loan rules to ensure borrowers could afford to cover their loans.

The country's main banking watchdog had become concerned that home loan growth was far outstripping growth in incomes, with over a fifth of new loans approved in the June quarter accounting for more than six times the borrower's income.

All this borrowing has seen home prices rise 20% in the past year, even with coronavirus lockdown measures in major cities hitting jobs and hampering sales.

Median home prices in Sydney alone climbed A$196,000 in the year to September, or A$5,568 a day.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has dismissed calls to raise interest rates, currently at a record low of 0.1%, to cool the market, arguing that would only cost jobs and harm the economy.

Indeed, the RBA still believes a rate hike is unlikely until 2024, a green light for leveraged investment in property.

Given that outlook, APRA's move on loan serviceability alone was unlikely to deter buyers.

"To be clear, the policy change will result in some future applicants borrowing less money than they would have otherwise," said Gareth Aird, CBA's head of Australian economics.

"But our initial assessment is that current momentum in the housing market is sufficiently strong that the overall impact on dwelling price growth next year will be modest."

He is tipping home price growth of 7% in 2022, unless APRA takes further, stricter steps.

Analysts suspect regulators might ultimately resort to debt to income limits on loans, likely at six times income.

Australia's central bank

Comments

1000 characters

Australia's central bank sees risks in housing market 'exuberance'

Full vaccination mandatory for students from November 30: Dr Faisal

TI-P wants probe against Pakistanis named in 'leaks'

Govt tells NA body: Work on Dasu Dam remains stalled since attack on Chinese

IMF satisfied with collection performance: FBR chief

Up to December: ECC finalises 280,000 MTs of wheat requirement for USC

PM for provision of targeted subsidy on essential items

Cotton production likely to show nearly 20pc increase

Russia says will invite Taliban to global talks

Chinese property bonds, shares slump as Evergrande angst spreads

PBC says welcomes 'reforms-oriented' Ordinance

Read more stories