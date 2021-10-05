ANL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
ASC 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.12%)
ASL 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.17%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BYCO 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
FCCL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.91%)
FFBL 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
FNEL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
GGGL 19.73 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (6.08%)
GGL 40.64 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (7.48%)
HUMNL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
JSCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.41%)
KAPCO 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
KEL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.25%)
MDTL 2.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.08%)
MLCF 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.13%)
NETSOL 131.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.35%)
PACE 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.46%)
PAEL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.56%)
PIBTL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
POWER 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
PRL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PTC 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
SNGP 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.17%)
TELE 20.02 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.57%)
TRG 164.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.24%)
UNITY 32.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.25%)
WTL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.02%)
BR100 4,727 Decreased By ▼ -7.99 (-0.17%)
BR30 22,864 Decreased By ▼ -92.26 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,934 Decreased By ▼ -110.02 (-0.24%)
KSE30 17,645 Decreased By ▼ -38.97 (-0.22%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,947
5424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,252,656
1,30824hr
2.67% positivity
Sindh
460,748
Punjab
433,687
Balochistan
32,992
Islamabad
105,801
KPK
174,841
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia's central bank sticks with low rates, dodges high house prices

Reuters 05 Oct 2021

SYDNEY: Australia's central bank held interest rates at a record low for an 11th straight month on Tuesday and sounded ready to keep them there for a lot longer even as pressure mounts for a hike to cool a red-hot housing market.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) concluded its October policy meeting with cash rates at 0.1% and its bond buying programme unchanged at A$4 billion ($2.92 billion) a week.

It was an outcome expected by all 36 analysts polled by Reuters as the bank has long argued that no rise was likely until 2024 given weakness in wages and inflation.

The need for continued stimulus has been underlined by coronavirus lockdowns in Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra which were certain to cause a painful contraction in economic growth in the September quarter.

The RBA is counting on a quick recovery now that vaccination rates are high enough for restrictions to soon be eased, with almost 80% of the adult population having received at least one dose.

New South Wales is set to relax stay-at-home rules from next week, with Victoria following later in October.

"As vaccination rates increase further and restrictions are eased, the economy is expected to bounce back," RBA Governor Philip Lowe said in a statement.

"The Bank's business liaison and data on job vacancies suggest that many firms are seeking to hire workers ahead of the expected reopening in October and November."

Yet the prospect of rates staying so low for years ahead has also inflated a bubble in house prices, leading to much angst about affordability and debt.

The RBA has dismissed calls to use rates to curb the market, arguing it would only harm the broader economy and macro-prudential rules were the better tool.

Regulators last week signalled proposals on home lending would be released in the next couple of months and analysts expect a focus on income to debt ratios and loan valuations.

In particular, analysts suspect they could limit the share of bank loans where the debt is six or more times the borrower's income.

"Regulators are starting to become concerned about the medium-term risks to the economy should credit growth continue to materially outpace growth in household income," said NAB economist Tapas Strickland.

"A tightening in macro-prudential policy is likely to have knock-on impacts to house price growth."

Australia's central bank

Comments

1000 characters

Australia's central bank sticks with low rates, dodges high house prices

Pandora-tainted ministers may face questions today

Essential food items: PM announces 40pc targeted subsidy

Secretaries directed to devise a mechanism: 'Subsidized sugar being consumed by general public only'

Nepra notifies Rs1.65 per unit QTA

Export proceeds with ADs: SBP reduces retention period to 3 days

Second phase of CPEC: Chinese companies showing some reluctance

MoC shifts blame for rising imports to other quarters

Facebook blames ‘faulty configuration change’ for nearly six-hour outage

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness drops after 6 months

Oil settles above $81

Read more stories