Markets
Clearing Schedule for T+2 System
KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System....
07 Oct 2021
KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System.
=================================================
CLEARING SCHEDULE FOR T+2 SYSTEM
FOR THE MONTHS OF OCT & NOV 2021
=================================================
TRANSACTION TRANSACTION SETTLEMENT SETTLEMENT
=================================================
05.10.2021 Tuesday 07.10.2021 Thursday
06.10.2021 Wednesday 08.10.2021 Friday
07.10.2021 Thursday 11.10.2021 Monday
08.10.2021 Friday 12.10.2021 Tuesday
11.10.2021 Monday 13.10.2021 Wednesday
12.10.2021 Tuesday 14.10.2021 Thursday
13.10.2021 Wednesday 15.10.2021 Friday
14.10.2021 Thursday 18.10.2021 Monday
15.10.2021 Friday 20.10.2021* Wednesday
18.10.2021 Monday 21.10.2021 Thursday
20.10.2021 Wednesday 22.10.2021 Friday
21.10.2021 Thursday 25.10.2021 Monday
22.10.2021 Friday 26.10.2021 Tuesday
25.10.2021 Monday 27.10.2021 Wednesday
26.10.2021 Tuesday 28.10.2021 Thursday
27.10.2021 Wednesday 29.10.2021 Friday
28.10.2021 Thursday 01.11.2021 Monday
29.10.2021 Friday 02.11.2021 Tuesday
=================================================
NOTES:
If any necessity arises, the Pakistan Stock Exchange reserves the right to alter or vary the above dates. In case any settlement is postponed for whatsoever reasons, the same shall take place on the next working day.
*Eid Milad-un-Nabi: Tuesday 19th October, 2021 (subject to the sight of moon)
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.