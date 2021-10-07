ANL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.78%)
Clearing Schedule for T+2 System

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System....
Recorder Report 07 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System.

=================================================
         CLEARING SCHEDULE FOR T+2 SYSTEM
        FOR THE MONTHS OF OCT & NOV 2021
=================================================
TRANSACTION  TRANSACTION  SETTLEMENT   SETTLEMENT
=================================================
05.10.2021   Tuesday      07.10.2021     Thursday
06.10.2021   Wednesday    08.10.2021       Friday
07.10.2021   Thursday     11.10.2021       Monday
08.10.2021   Friday       12.10.2021      Tuesday
11.10.2021   Monday       13.10.2021    Wednesday
12.10.2021   Tuesday      14.10.2021     Thursday
13.10.2021   Wednesday    15.10.2021       Friday
14.10.2021   Thursday     18.10.2021       Monday
15.10.2021   Friday       20.10.2021*   Wednesday
18.10.2021   Monday       21.10.2021     Thursday
20.10.2021   Wednesday    22.10.2021       Friday
21.10.2021   Thursday     25.10.2021       Monday
22.10.2021   Friday       26.10.2021      Tuesday
25.10.2021   Monday       27.10.2021    Wednesday
26.10.2021   Tuesday      28.10.2021     Thursday
27.10.2021   Wednesday    29.10.2021       Friday
28.10.2021   Thursday     01.11.2021       Monday
29.10.2021   Friday       02.11.2021      Tuesday
=================================================

NOTES:

If any necessity arises, the Pakistan Stock Exchange reserves the right to alter or vary the above dates. In case any settlement is postponed for whatsoever reasons, the same shall take place on the next working day.

*Eid Milad-un-Nabi: Tuesday 19th October, 2021 (subject to the sight of moon)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

