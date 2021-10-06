ANL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.78%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
ASL 21.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
BOP 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
BYCO 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.03%)
FCCL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.25%)
FFBL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2%)
FFL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
FNEL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.93%)
GGGL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-5.43%)
GGL 37.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.63%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.51%)
JSCL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.95%)
KAPCO 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.83%)
KEL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.86%)
MDTL 2.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-7.91%)
MLCF 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.7%)
NETSOL 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.45 (-2.69%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.75%)
PAEL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.51%)
PIBTL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.41%)
POWER 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.03%)
PRL 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.15%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.25%)
TELE 18.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-5.91%)
TRG 157.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.78%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WTL 2.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-4.27%)
BR100 4,624 Decreased By ▼ -58.67 (-1.25%)
BR30 21,967 Decreased By ▼ -400.65 (-1.79%)
KSE100 44,373 Decreased By ▼ -293.34 (-0.66%)
KSE30 17,463 Decreased By ▼ -79.91 (-0.46%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,986
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,253,868
1,21224hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
461,258
Punjab
434,139
Balochistan
33,004
Islamabad
105,839
KPK
175,012
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia LNG spot price surges by 40% to record high

  • This works out to roughly over $320 per barrel of oil equivalent. Brent crude oil futures is currently trading at about $81 per barrel
Reuters Updated 06 Oct 2021

SINGAPORE: Asia liquefied natural gas (LNG) spot prices surged by 40% to a record high of over $56 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) on Wednesday, amid a global energy crunch, low gas inventories and mounting supply concerns.

Price agency S&P Global Platts' Japan-Korea-Marker (JKM), which is widely used as a spot benchmark in the region, climbed to $56.326 per mmBtu on Wednesday for a cargo delivered into North Asia in November, recording the largest single-day price increase of $16.65 from Tuesday, its data showed.

This works out to roughly over $320 per barrel of oil equivalent. Brent crude oil futures is currently trading at about $81 per barrel.

Prices for spot LNG cargoes delivered in December rose to above $57 per mmbtu, according to the data.

US natural gas drops over 7% as output rises, extreme volatility continues

"Surging European gas prices exerting upward pressure on Asia-pacific LNG cargo prices as trading houses and portfolio majors raised bids to attract volumes into Asia," said Kenneth Foo, head of Asia LNG Pricing at S&P Global Platts.

Foo added that other reasons behind the increase included fresh concerns in Asia over production issues at the Sakhalin 2 LNG project in Russia and some maintenance works ongoing for one train at Indonesia's Tangguh project.

Asian LNG prices followed an earlier rally by Dutch and British wholesale gas prices amid forecasts of lower wind and cooler weather.

By Asia market's Wednesday close at 16:30 Singapore time (0830 GMT), the Dutch wholesale gas price for December delivery jumped over 40% to 159.50 euros per megawatt hour.

US crude, gasoline stocks rise in most recent week: EIA

The price rally comes at a time when the winter season is just starting in the northern hemisphere and as gas demand for heating is expected to go up, especially from top LNG buyers, China and Japan.

Temperatures in Seoul, Beijing and Shanghai are expected to dip below average over the next 45 days, weather data from Refinitiv Eikon showed.

After hitting fresh highs in the morning, Dutch and British wholesale gas prices fell on Wednesday afternoon in a highly volatile market, partially on profit-taking amid concerns of regulatory intervention from the European Commission and comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russia is shipping more gas, he added.

liquefied natural gas gas prices LNG trade Asia liquefied natural gas

Comments

1000 characters

Asia LNG spot price surges by 40% to record high

Asad Umar dismisses report on CPEC transparency, hidden debt

IMF projects global inflation nearing peak, stabilising next year

PM Imran urges Bill Gates to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

After Pandora Papers, EU says it plans new rules against tax avoidance

Pakistan's rupee hits new low, closes near 171

KSE-100 falls another 0.7% as cement, steel stocks remain under pressure

Taliban say four Islamic State members captured near Kabul

Unilever-backed startup raises one of Pakistan's largest early stage funding

Hundreds throng passport office in Afghan capital

Oil near multi-year highs, Asian shares fall

Read more stories