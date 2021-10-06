KARACHI: On Monday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 16.936 billion and the number of lots traded at 13,863. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to (PKR 5.381 billion), followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 5.161 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.551 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 764.336 million), DJ (PKR 678.909 billion), SP 500 (PKR 581.122 million), Platinum (PKR 501.173 million), Silver (PKR 417.095 million), Natural Gas (PKR 364.581 million), Copper (PKR 336.976 million) and JPY Equity (PKR 197.595 million). In Agricultural commodities, 20 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 17.999 million were traded.

