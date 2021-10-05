Pakistan owes peace, stability to the selfless devotion of army officers: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan owes peace and stability to the selfless devotion and sacrifices of army officers who are the nation's real heroes.

The army chief said this during an investiture ceremony held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated.

Paying rich tribute to the martyrs, the COAS said, "There is no cause more noble than laying ones life for defence of motherland and sacrifices of our martyrs won’t go [to] waste."

The army chief lauded the brave families of the martyrs for the supreme sacrifices they rendered for the country, the military's media wing stated.

COAS Bajwa also conferred military awards to the officers for their acts of gallantry during operations and meritorious services rendered to the nation.

The ISPR statement further said that 47 officers were awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), six officers, seven Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and 12 soldiers were awarded Tamgha-i-Basalat. "Medals of Shuhada were received by their family members," ISPR said.

Earlier, the army chief affirmed that Pakistan's borders were secure despite the challenges the country faces and that the armed forces were prepared to meet any situation.

He said the armed forces, with the support of the nation, achieved unprecedented successes in the fight against terrorism and in bringing normalcy to Pakistan.

General Bajwa stated that due to timely steps taken by the armed forces for management of the western border zone, Pakistan's borders were secure despite challenges.