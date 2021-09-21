Pakistan safe for all sorts of international tourism, sports: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has encouraged healthy bilateral exchanges in all areas of common interest, adding that Pakistan is safe for all sorts of international tourism, sports and business activities.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Greek Ambassador to Pakistan Andreas Papastavrou called on COAS at GHQ today.

Matters of mutual interest, regional security situation especially current situation in Afghanistan and cooperation in various fields were discussed, the statement said.

"COAS said that Pakistan remains committed to cooperate with its international partners for peace in the region and ensuring a stable and prosperous future for Afghan people," ISPR quoted the army chief as saying.

COAS Bajwa meets CIA chief, discusses evolving situation in Afghanistan

During the meeting, Papastavrou also appreciated Pakistan's efforts in controlling Covid-19 through a coordinated national response. "He also hailed Pakistan's role in Afghan situation including successful evacuation operations and efforts for regional stability," ISPR said.

Earlier in September, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns had called on the army chief to discuss the current situation in Afghanistan. Bajwa apprised the CIA chief of Pakistan's commitment to cooperate with its international partners for peace in the region and ensuring a stable and prosperous future for the Afghan people.

The CIA chief appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, including successful evacuation operations, efforts for regional stability, and pledged to play their role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.