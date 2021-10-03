ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
ASC 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.76%)
ASL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.35%)
BOP 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
BYCO 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
FCCL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.58%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.82%)
FFL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.24%)
GGGL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.2%)
GGL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
HUMNL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
JSCL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.03%)
KAPCO 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.26%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.73%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.8%)
NETSOL 124.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
PACE 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.83%)
PAEL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.37%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
POWER 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.39%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
SNGP 47.93 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.46%)
TELE 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.43%)
TRG 159.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.06%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 2.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.58%)
BR100 4,706 Increased By ▲ 102.14 (2.22%)
BR30 22,561 Increased By ▲ 529.35 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,872 Increased By ▲ 674.84 (1.53%)
KSE30 17,608 Increased By ▲ 240.14 (1.38%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,831
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,248,202
1,66424hr
3.21% positivity
Sindh
458,697
Punjab
432,190
Balochistan
32,943
Islamabad
105,590
KPK
174,260
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Systems Limited bags Forbes Asia’s ‘Best Under A Billion Award’

03 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Systems Limited continues to dominate Pakistan’s global technology landscape in the year 2021 as it bags its consecutive Forbes Asia’s Best Under A Billion Award.

The list highlights 200 Asia-Pacific public companies under $1 billion in revenue, with consistent top and bottom-line growth parameters. This is the second time in a row Systems Limited has been included in the esteemed list. The achievement is of utmost importance for the company as it stamps authority over its consistent composite scores that showcase their overall track record that includes sales and profit growth, low debt levels, and robust governance.

CEO and Managing Director of Systems Limited Asif Peer was elated on this momentous occasion, he stated, “Systems Limited has been able to deploy an inclusive ecosystem that is able to maintain tremendous performance parameters. It’s a great honour and a privilege to lead this organization to its second consecutive inclusion in Forbes Asia’s Best Under A Billion”.

Peer further added, “The fact that Systems Limited was included the second time on the list speaks volumes of our approach towards customer centricity, employee ownership, inclusivity, and persistence. I would like to congratulate the entire team including all the employees, stakeholders, partners, principals, and our shareholders who remain loyal to us.”

Expressing tremendous pride in this achievement, Asif Peer envisions heights never summoned before for Systems Limited in the future, “It’s the collective effort of employees, management, and leadership guardians, that we’re able to ace this amazing achievement.”

Systems Limited holds the distinction of being one of 2 companies and being the only technology company from Pakistan to be included in the esteemed list for two consecutive years. Systems Limited was honoured for outstanding business achievement as it joins the 2021/2022 Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications and made it to the top 1 percent of global Technology Partners for Microsoft Business Applications. Furthermore, Systems Limited became Pakistan’s first technology company to cross PKR 100 billion Market Capitalisation. The Forbes Asia Best Under A Billion Award will further assert Systems Limited as the brightest star of Pakistan’s IT industry. Systems Limited’s dominance also got acknowledged by the Government of Pakistan, as it won the President IT Award.

Forbes Asia’s Best Under A Billion applies a mix of quantitative and qualitative criteria for screening, such as excluding companies with serious governance issues, questionable accounting, environmental concerns, management issues or legal troubles. State-owned and subsidiary companies were also excluded.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Asif Peer employee ownership customer centricity

Comments

Comments are closed.

Systems Limited bags Forbes Asia’s ‘Best Under A Billion Award’

UfG percentage on imported RLNG: SNGPL, SSGC may file review petition against Ogra move

POL products: PL rates kept unchanged, GST reduced

Terror attack: 4 FC soldiers, Levies SI martyred in NW: ISPR

No further extension in deadline beyond Oct 15: FBR

Opposition parties flay govt’s ‘talks with TTP’ decision

Kenya launches crackdown on transiting Pakistanis

Upbeat Biden to hit road selling endangered spending plans

Nokia wants to help develop 5G ecosystem roadmap: officials

Former SAPM Tabish talks of ‘sniper attacks’ from within govt itself

Children dying of malnutrition in Afghanistan

Read more stories