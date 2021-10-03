State Life Insurance to launch digital portal soon

KARACHI: State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan, the country’s largest life insurance company, has announced to launch its digital portal soon.

Getting an ‘Insurance Policy or Health coverage’ has never been easier, Now with State Life’s online portal, you will get ‘Digital Insurance products & Health coverage’ from the comfort of your home. Through this digital channel, State Life intends to expand beyond the traditional way of doing business with ease and hassle free online payment process in this digital age.—PR

