Seven die as car falls into nullah

ISLAMABAD: Seven members of a family died when their car fell into a nullah near Bhara Kahu in the wee hours of Saturday.

The family was returning home after attending a wedding when their ill-fated car slipped away in the heavy rain and plunged into a nullah.

Those who died during the incident included a woman, her two daughters and 18 years old son, police and locals said.

The victims remained in water till the early morning.

Local people informed police after seeing bodies and a car in the nullah.

After getting information, police reached the spot and retrieve the bodies from the nullah and shifted them to Polyclinic hospital for completion of legal formalities.

