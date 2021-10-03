‘Shaheen’ likely to smash into Oman coast today

KARACHI: The severe cyclonic storm “Shaheen” is likely to smash into the Oman coast in the next 24 hours, as the Met Office on Saturday alerted the fishermen to the rougher sea and tidal surge.

The “Shaheen” moved into west-northwest direction at the speed of 10 kilometers per hour, lying at centered near latitude 24 N and longitude 62.5 E.

Shaheen may produce rain, wind, thunderstorms with few heavy to very isolated falls in Gwadar, Lasbela, Awaran, Kech and Panjgur Districts of Balochistan on Sunday (today).

Light rain or drizzle may fall at some places in Karachi and Thatta districts in the next 24 hours.

Heavy falls may cause water logging in Gwadar, Jiwani and Pasni. Windstorm may cause damage to vulnerable structures along Makran coast, the Met warned.

“Tropical cyclone Shaheen is moving in Persian Gulf along coastal areas of Sindh, Balochistan and Oman. Westerly waves are also affecting western and upper parts of the country,” it said.

Elsewhere in the country, it said, rain, wind, thundershower is expected in upper and central Punjab, upper Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit- Baltistan on Sunday.

