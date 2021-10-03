ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
ASC 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.76%)
ASL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.35%)
BOP 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
BYCO 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
FCCL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.58%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.82%)
FFL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.24%)
GGGL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.2%)
GGL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
HUMNL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
JSCL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.03%)
KAPCO 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.26%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.73%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.8%)
NETSOL 124.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
PACE 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.83%)
PAEL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.37%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
POWER 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.39%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
SNGP 47.93 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.46%)
TELE 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.43%)
TRG 159.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.06%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 2.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.58%)
BR100 4,706 Increased By ▲ 102.14 (2.22%)
BR30 22,561 Increased By ▲ 529.35 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,872 Increased By ▲ 674.84 (1.53%)
KSE30 17,608 Increased By ▲ 240.14 (1.38%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,831
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,248,202
1,66424hr
3.21% positivity
Sindh
458,697
Punjab
432,190
Balochistan
32,943
Islamabad
105,590
KPK
174,260
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Afghan interpreters who worked for the Dutch summoned by Taliban

AFP 03 Oct 2021

THE HAGUE: Afghan interpreters who worked for the Netherlands have been summoned to appear in court by the Taliban who have threatened their families, Dutch public television NOS reported on Friday.

The interpreters are in hiding but their family members will be held responsible if they fail to show up in court “and severely punished to teach other traitors a lesson,” said a letter from the Taliban, which was aired by the broadcaster.

NOS said the recipient, who worked for the EU’s policing agency Europol in Afghanistan, was accused of taking “dishonourable and forbidden money” from foreigners.

“We will take revenge. If we are not able to get hold of you, we will settle scores with your near ones,” said another letter to an interpreter whom the Taliban accused of being responsible for the deaths of some of their fighters. All indications show that the letters, which bear official seals, were despatched by the Taliban, NOS said. It said it had contacted about 10 interpreters or people who had worked for the Dutch and who all said their situation was becoming increasing difficult. The Taliban in June urged interpreters who had worked for foreign forces to repent but urged them to stay on in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of foreign forces and assured them they would not be harmed. Just after taking power, the Taliban declared a general amnesty for Afghan government and military officials. But despite their pledges not to avenge themselves, a confidential United Nations report said the Taliban were tracking down people who worked with foreign forces.

Taliban Afghan interpreters Dutch summoned NOS

Comments

Comments are closed.

Afghan interpreters who worked for the Dutch summoned by Taliban

UfG percentage on imported RLNG: SNGPL, SSGC may file review petition against Ogra move

POL products: PL rates kept unchanged, GST reduced

Terror attack: 4 FC soldiers, Levies SI martyred in NW: ISPR

No further extension in deadline beyond Oct 15: FBR

Opposition parties flay govt’s ‘talks with TTP’ decision

Kenya launches crackdown on transiting Pakistanis

Upbeat Biden to hit road selling endangered spending plans

Nokia wants to help develop 5G ecosystem roadmap: officials

Former SAPM Tabish talks of ‘sniper attacks’ from within govt itself

Children dying of malnutrition in Afghanistan

Read more stories