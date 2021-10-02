Sept CPI up 9pc YoY

ISLAMABAD: The Consumer Price Index (CPI) witnessed an increase of nine percent on year-on-year basis in September 2021 as compared to an increase of 8.4 percent in the previous month and nine percent in September 2020, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

According to the PBS data, the prices of food and non-food items including chicken, egg, cooking oil/ghee, wheat, wheat flour, sugar, vegetables, pulses, electricity charges, and petroleum products witnessed significant increase during the period under review.

As per the monthly review of price indices by the PBS, on month-on-month (MoM) basis, the CPI increased by 2.1 percent in September 2021 as compared to increase of 0.6 percent in the previous month and an increase of 1.5 percent in September 2020.

The National Consumer Price Index for September 2021 is increased by 2.12 percent over August 2021 and increased by 8.98 percent over corresponding month of the last year i.e. September 2020.

July CPI inflation jumps 8.4pc YoY

The CPI inflation, urban, increased by 9.1 percent on YoY basis in September 2021 as compared to an increase of 8.3 percent in the previous month and 7.7 percent in September 2020.

On MoM basis, it increased by two percent in September 2021 as compared to increase of 0.5 percent in the previous month and an increase of 1.3 percent in September 2020.

The CPI inflation, rural, increased by 8.8 percent on YoY basis in September 2021 as compared to an increase of 8.4 percent in the previous month and 11.1 percent in September 2020.

On MoM basis, it increased by 2.3 percent in September 2021 as compared to increase of 0.7 percent in the previous month and an increase of two percent in September 2020.

The Sensitive Price Index (SPI) inflation on YoY increased by 16.6 percent in September 2021 as compared to an increase of 15.9 percent a month earlier, and an increase of 12 percent in September 2020.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021