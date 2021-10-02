Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman's wife passes away

KARACHI: Mehmooda Khalil-ur-Rahman, the wife of late Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman, who was the founder of Jang and Geo Group, has passed away. Mehmooda Khalil-ur-Rahman died in Karachi at the age of 95. She was the mother of Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and the grandmother of Geo Television Network CEO Mir Ibrahim Rahman.

Her funeral prayers offered in Karachi after Friday prayers. The family of the deceased have requested prayers from home due to coronavirus standard operating procedures. Mehmooda Khalil-ur-Rahman is survived by a son and four daughters, 24 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren.-Agencies