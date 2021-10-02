PARTLY FACETIOUS: How does PM look at rising inflation?

"This is so very funny."

"What? The Khan insisting that inflation is due to the pandemic and..."

"More funny is his claim that inflation is mainly in commodities..."

"It's true, though isn't it - I mean prices of all commodities are on the rise in the international market - oil and products, wheat and sugar - our major import items..."

"Did someone tell The Khan that delays in procuring the fuel has cost the Treasury around 2 billion dollars since he came to power..."

"Those guys are out!"

"This happened post their dismissal."

"Hey Tabish Gauhar left less than a month ago..."

"Oh I see, I was referring to the Minister for Energy...anyway the government waited till the price of wheat and sugar rose in the international market so another 10 to 15 million dollar loss - oh and of course these two items are being imported due to flawed farm policies and the depreciating rupee that is not courtesy the pandemic or international marketplace as much as courtesy his economic team..."

"I thought we had surplus wheat and sugar..."

"It's those dratted mafia..."

"And the wheels of the bus go round and round and round."

"Speaking of round when is Shahzad Akbar likely to be fired?"

"Depends on whether his one man constituency is satisfied with his explanation though I would urge The Man to verify information from an alternate source..."

"Let's wait and see - anyway what I found funny was the continuing Jack and Jill saga in the PML-N."

"Hey those are Anglo Saxon names..."

"Calm down - Jack who ate on fat, slipped and came tumbling down..."

"You are mixing up nursery rhymes - Jack Sprat could eat no fat and his wife could eat no lean...and then you have Jack and Jill who went up the hill to fetch a pail of water...and then there was Humpty Dumpty who sat on wall..."

"Shehbaz Sharif is no Humpty Dumpty - anyway he fell down and along came Jill and all she is doing is trying to stick to the script of the nursery rhyme and tumble after - not before - but after Jack...."

"You know I don't see why The Khan and his spin nurses..."

"It's spin doctors."

"OK, so let's say they are still doing a house job, not fully trained yet, anyway I don't see why The Khan and company doesn't follow hands off policy with respect to Maryam Nawaz - I mean she will work a lot better than the Electronic Voting Machines - she will divide the party and..."

"Don't be facetious!"

