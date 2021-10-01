ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
ASC 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.76%)
ASL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.35%)
BOP 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
BYCO 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
FCCL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.58%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.82%)
FFL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.24%)
GGGL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.2%)
GGL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
HUMNL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
JSCL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.03%)
KAPCO 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.26%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.73%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.8%)
NETSOL 124.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
PACE 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.83%)
PAEL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.37%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
POWER 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.39%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
SNGP 47.93 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.46%)
TELE 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.43%)
TRG 159.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.06%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 2.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.58%)
BR100 4,706 Increased By ▲ 102.14 (2.22%)
BR30 22,561 Increased By ▲ 529.35 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,872 Increased By ▲ 674.84 (1.53%)
KSE30 17,608 Increased By ▲ 240.14 (1.38%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,785
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,246,538
1,41124hr
2.88% positivity
Sindh
457,928
Punjab
431,666
Balochistan
32,926
Islamabad
105,516
KPK
174,017
Umar Akmal makes surprise departure to the US

  • Reports suggest that he wants to play club cricket in the country
BR Web Desk 01 Oct 2021

Pakistan’s middle-order batsman Umar Akmal’s sudden departure to the United States has surprised many in the cricket fraternity.

Umar, who recently started playing domestic cricket after getting permission from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), departed for the US on Friday morning.

He shared the news on his Twitter handle, requesting his fans for prayers.

Umar Akmal set to resume playing club cricket

“I am travelling to the US [United States] for some personal meetings, if all goes well I might have to stay there for some time! I need my supporters to pray for me as they have always prayed!” tweeted Akmal.

Reports suggest that the 31-year-old would play club cricket during his stay in the US and would look for a long-term contract to prolong his stay.

Umar, who last played an international match in November 2019, has been out of cricket after being banned for his alleged connections with bookies.

Umar Akmal's 18-month ban reduced to one year

The swashbuckling batsman had recently made his return to club cricket after serving his ban, and undergoing the cricket board’s rehabilitation process. He was part of Central Punjab in the Cricket Association’s Second XI tournament, where he managed 66 runs in five innings with the highest score of 29.

The right-handed batsman has represented Pakistan in 16 Tests, 121 One-day Internationals (ODI) and 84 Twenty20 International (T20I) matches, scoring 5,887 runs across the formats.

US PCB Umar Akmal cricket club

