KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Thursday (September 30, 2021).

================================================================================================================== MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ================================================================================================================== As on: 29-09-2021 ================================================================================================================== Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ================================================================================================================== ASDA Sec. MRA Sec. Bal. Glass 600,000 11.63 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 600,000 11.63 Nael Capital Sherman Sec. Dolmen City Reit 1,000,000 12.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 12.15 Pearl Sec. Cedar Capital Ghani Global Holding 700,000 47.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 700,000 47.60 ASDA Sec. MRA Sec. Gharibwal Cement 150,000 29.35 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 29.35 ASDA Sec. MRA Sec. Javedan Corporation 100,000 58.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 58.10 ASDA Sec. MRA Sec. Matco Foods Limited 150,000 30.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 30.20 ASDA Sec. MRA Sec. PAKISTAN ALUM. 100,000 38.77 BEVER Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 38.77 Creative Cap. Sec. Arif Habib Ltd. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 104,600 155.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 104,600 155.00 ================================================================================================================== Total Turnover 2,904,600 ==================================================================================================================

