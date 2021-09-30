ANL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (11.72%)
ASC 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
ASL 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.86%)
BYCO 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (7.87%)
FCCL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.06%)
FFBL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.99%)
FFL 15.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.68%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.73%)
GGGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
GGL 35.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.66%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.19%)
JSCL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.33%)
KAPCO 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
KEL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.73%)
MDTL 2.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.43%)
MLCF 35.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (4.31%)
NETSOL 123.40 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.24%)
PACE 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.46%)
PAEL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.34%)
PIBTL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.09%)
POWER 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
PRL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.27%)
PTC 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.81%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.57%)
TELE 17.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.4%)
TRG 161.50 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (2.93%)
UNITY 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.7%)
WTL 2.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
BR100 4,604 Increased By ▲ 14.49 (0.32%)
BR30 22,032 Increased By ▲ 169.52 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,197 Decreased By ▼ -169.88 (-0.38%)
KSE30 17,368 Decreased By ▼ -88.59 (-0.51%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,729
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,245,127
1,74224hr
3.31% positivity
Sindh
457,458
Punjab
431,092
Balochistan
32,916
Islamabad
105,417
KPK
173,796
Danish artist makes off with pile of cash intended to be art

“The artwork is that I have taken the money,” says Haaning.
Associated Press 30 Sep 2021

A Danish artist who was was given a pile of money by a museum with which to create a piece of artwork, submitted two empty canvases — titled “Take the Money and Run.”

Jens Haaning was given the equivalent of nearly $84,000 in Danish kroner and euro bank notes by the Kunsten Museum of Modern Art in Aalborg.

For its exhibition on labor conditions and money, entitled “Work It Out” that opened Sept. 24, the museum commissioned him to recreate two of his earlier pieces, which featured bank notes attached to a canvas representing the average annual wage in Denmark and Austria. As well as lending him the notes, the museum also paid him 25,000 kroner ($3,900) for the work.

But when museum officials received the completed artworks, they were blank.

“The artwork is that I have taken the money,” Haaning told a radio show on the P1 channel that is part of Danish broadcaster DR this week. He declined to say where the money was.

Haaning, who is known as a provocateur, said the artwork represented his current work situation.

“I encourage others who have just as miserable working conditions as I to do the the same,” Haaning told P1. “If they are being asked to give money to go to work, then take the money and run.”

The museum says Haaning has broken the agreement on how to use the money. However, it has not yet decided whether to report Haaning to the police if the money is not returned before the exhibition ends in January.

Australia supports inspiring street art in Karachi

Haaning, however, denies having committed a crime and insists he did produce a work of art.

“It’s not theft, it is a breach of contract, and the breach of contract is part of the work,” Haaning told P1. He was not reachable for comment on Wednesday.

World Art Day: Indus Valley School hosts webinar

denmark euros money cash art

