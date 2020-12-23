AVN 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.25%)
Australia supports inspiring street art in Karachi

23 Dec 2020

KARACHI: The Australian High Commission in Pakistan and I AM KARACHI Tuesday opened a series of public art murals across the streets of Karachi, painted by Australian artist Gabrielle Brinsmead and Pakistani artist Phool Ji.

The project aims at fostering cultural connections between Australia and Pakistan and transforming the public spaces in the city with inspiring art and positive messages.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on behalf of the Australian High Commissioner, Australia's Honorary Consul in Karachi Barrister Jahanzeb Awan shared that the themes of the art murals - women's empowerment and the environment - are key part of Australia's work in Pakistan.

"Art plays a major role in society, and it can be an effective and inspiring way to reach people with important messages. We hope these artworks will help to promote gender equality and women's empowerment and make us think about what we can do to help to protect our wildlife and habitats, as well as being a positive contribution to the city of Karachi," Barrister Awan said.

Australian painter and artist, Gabrielle Brinsmead shared that the climate of Karachi is similar to the climate of Northern New South Wales in Australia, where she grew up.

"I spent the last few months studying the intricacies of the flowers and leaves of bougainvillea, hibiscus and frangipane flowers, that are abound in New South Wales as well as in Karachi. The more I look at, copy, sketch and paint them, the more wonderful they seem. I have combined shapes and colours of these flowers in the murals to draw attention to the richness and generosity of these plants, which grow and flower so effortlessly here," Brinsmead said while talking about her artwork.

Executive Director of I AM KARACHI, Ambareen Kazim Thompson said, "It is important to remember that only through tolerance and acceptance do cities and people grow strong and united. This project is a symbol of peace and harmony and a message of hope and positivity."-PR

