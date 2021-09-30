Shehbaz says ‘UK court decision has proved our innocence’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that unfreezing of his and his family bank accounts by the UK court proved their innocence.

Will the UK court let us go unpunished, if we had committed corruption, Shehbaz asked.

Addressing a news conference here at the PML-N Secretariat, Shehbaz criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan and said “NAB-Niazi nexus is a fixed match and FIA is working on the government’s directions bringing disrepute to the country.”

Shehbaz said that after the NCA’s decision “they (government) have been burned and inflamed during the last three days as the last spurt of the last coal in a fire in winter.” He said the NAB and FIA had levelled accusations against him and his family members but could not prove even an ounce of corruption by him or his brother Nawaz Sharif.

The PML-N leader said the NCA had received a letter from the Asset Recovery Unit (ARU) instead of the investigation agency making a request itself.

