Zubair, wife received threats before video scandal: Maryam

Recorder Report 30 Sep 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair and his wife received several threats before the video scandal.

Talking informally to newsmen at the PML-N Secretariat Model Town, Maryam said that there should be a system to provide justice in the country, not a system to imprison the three-time prime minister.

To a query, Maryam said that Muhammad Zubair is and will remain my spokesperson. She said that no one can threaten me as Nawaz Sharif gave a befitting reply to the threats given earlier.

“I want Nawaz Sharif to return before December as he is eager to come to Pakistan,” said Maryam, adding those who want to challenge me, they must do it in politics.

Answering a question, she said that there is no provision in the constitution to extend chairman NAB’s tenure.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NAB Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz PMLN Muhammad Zubair

