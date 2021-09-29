Thai baht leads Asian FX lower ahead of c.bank decision

South Korean and Japanese stocks tumbled 2% on Wednesday, leading falls in the region, while the Thai baht led currencies lower ahead of a central bank meeting later in the day.

Financial markets were also nervous about the broader impact of electricity shortages in China which have disrupted factories owned by suppliers to global companies such as Apple and Tesla.

The baht fell as much as 0.4%, hovering at its weakest since July 2017. It is emerging Asia's worst performing currency in 2021, having weakened over 11% against the dollar.

The Bank of Thailand is widely expected to hold its key interest rate at a record low, as the tourism-reliant economy has been hammered by border restrictions due to a COVID-19 outbreak in July and August.

Thailand's finance minister said on Wednesday that monetary policy needed to be kept accommodative.

"But this will be a close call that reflects a deliberated abstinence from further easing amid THB stability risks, and not an unqualified absence of motivations to cut or effect further stimulus " Mizuho Bank analysts said in a note.

"With THB depreciation risks particularly accentuated, a rate cut at this point may disproportionately compromise THB in comparison to realisable economic support, " they added.

From St. Louis Fed President James Bullard that he could see a case for two rate hikes next year was also fuelling the dour mood.

Among equity markets, the South Korean benchmark hit its lowest since the end of March, while the won weakened for the seventh straight session as the dollar was near its strongest level for the year as traders braced for tapering.

China's power squeeze from a shortage of coal supplies has shut factories across the country and will likely hamper its 2021 growth. This could have a knock-on effect on emerging Asian economies which count China as their biggest trading partner.

"The issue may be prolonged as the upcoming winter season may drive more demand for coal and natural gas, while tighter regulations are unlikely to be rolled back, " said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG.

HIGHLIGHTS:

**Singapore's 5-year benchmark yield is up 1 basis point at 0.929%

**Malaysia's 3-year benchmark yield is up 0.3 basis point at 2.535%

**Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are down 0.5 basis point at 4.58%