HFL, Sundas Foundation support thalassemia patients

KARACHI: Haleeb Foods Limited (HFL), the pioneer dairy and beverages processor in Pakistan arranged a blood donation drive at their Bhai Pheru Plant, in collaboration with Sundas Foundation.

This partnership is a testament to HFL's corporate social responsibility agenda. Sundas Foundation has been doing remarkable work for the treatment of patients suffering from Thalassemia, Haemophilia and Blood Cancer. As part of this campaign, HFL also donated milk and juice supplies for the underprivileged children in Sundas Foundation's care.

Sharing his view on this collaboration the CEO, Haleeb Foods Syed Mazher Iqbal said: "Haleeb Foods has always been at the forefront when it comes to supporting social causes. Through this collaboration we aim to encourage and actively take part in philanthropic activities for the betterment of the underprivileged."

