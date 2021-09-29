44TH FPCCI Export Awards: CCL Pharmaceuticals – Top Export Award Winners

TEXT: Covid-19 pushed a paradigm shift in the global businesses by posing a multitude of challenges. Pharmaceutical Industry was not an exception. In fact, we were challenged to our maximum limits as manufacturing and providing quality healthcare products while keeping our people safe was an uphill task. CCL continues to develop and distribute innovative medical solutions globally. Combining strategy, creativity and scientific knowledge, CCL is an industry thought-leader whose passion for life enabling healthy, happy lives has driven it to where it is today. We have a legacy of over 50 years, with a global footprint in 22 countries and counting, and specialize in pharmaceuticals, consumer healthcare, food and nutrition and digital health products.

As one of the leading exporters of an extensive drug portfolio in over three continents worldwide, CCL is very proud to share its recent achievement; the recipient of multiple export awards from The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, a federal government body, and from The Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers’ Association.

The 44th FPCCI Export Awards (2019-2020) has bestowed upon CCL, the following prestigious awards:

Best Regional Exporter Award Special Merit Exporter Award The Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers’ Association jury, for its 1st Pharma Export Summit and Awards 2021, has bestowed upon CCL the following: Top Exporter Award

We are honored to be recognized for our constant efforts, and aim to serve over a billion households ensuring access to quality healthcare globally. The industry is constantly unfolding new sets of opportunities and challenges. With advancement in technology, rising life expectancy, and increasing awareness among the consumers, pharmaceutical companies are no longer confined to developing, adapting and providing prescription drugs. We vow to take on this challenge posed to the industry, and the world at large, and continue to provide state of the art medicines globally leading to happy healthy life.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021