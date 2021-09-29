ANL 19.64 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.73%)
ASC 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.66%)
ASL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.67%)
BOP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.73%)
BYCO 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (10.34%)
FCCL 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.72%)
FFBL 22.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.86%)
FNEL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (7.51%)
GGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (7.45%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.08%)
JSCL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.24%)
KAPCO 35.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.27%)
MDTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (12.07%)
MLCF 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.34%)
NETSOL 120.99 Increased By ▲ 8.39 (7.45%)
PACE 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (8.23%)
PAEL 29.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (5.4%)
PIBTL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.3%)
POWER 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
PRL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (6.15%)
PTC 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.23%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.7%)
SNGP 47.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.73%)
TELE 17.38 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (7.48%)
TRG 167.90 Increased By ▲ 8.42 (5.28%)
UNITY 33.11 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (6.12%)
WTL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (6.16%)
BR100 4,744 Increased By ▲ 67.03 (1.43%)
BR30 22,971 Increased By ▲ 921.41 (4.18%)
KSE100 45,275 Increased By ▲ 457.17 (1.02%)
KSE30 17,837 Increased By ▲ 195.07 (1.11%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,638
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,241,825
1,40024hr
3.17% positivity
Sindh
456,343
Punjab
429,655
Balochistan
32,875
Islamabad
105,217
KPK
173,353
44TH FPCCI Export Awards: CCL Pharmaceuticals – Top Export Award Winners

29 Sep 2021

TEXT: Covid-19 pushed a paradigm shift in the global businesses by posing a multitude of challenges. Pharmaceutical Industry was not an exception. In fact, we were challenged to our maximum limits as manufacturing and providing quality healthcare products while keeping our people safe was an uphill task. CCL continues to develop and distribute innovative medical solutions globally. Combining strategy, creativity and scientific knowledge, CCL is an industry thought-leader whose passion for life enabling healthy, happy lives has driven it to where it is today. We have a legacy of over 50 years, with a global footprint in 22 countries and counting, and specialize in pharmaceuticals, consumer healthcare, food and nutrition and digital health products.

As one of the leading exporters of an extensive drug portfolio in over three continents worldwide, CCL is very proud to share its recent achievement; the recipient of multiple export awards from The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, a federal government body, and from The Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers’ Association.

The 44th FPCCI Export Awards (2019-2020) has bestowed upon CCL, the following prestigious awards:

  1. Best Regional Exporter Award

  2. Special Merit Exporter Award

    The Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers’ Association jury, for its 1st Pharma Export Summit and Awards 2021, has bestowed upon CCL the following:

  3. Top Exporter Award

We are honored to be recognized for our constant efforts, and aim to serve over a billion households ensuring access to quality healthcare globally. The industry is constantly unfolding new sets of opportunities and challenges. With advancement in technology, rising life expectancy, and increasing awareness among the consumers, pharmaceutical companies are no longer confined to developing, adapting and providing prescription drugs. We vow to take on this challenge posed to the industry, and the world at large, and continue to provide state of the art medicines globally leading to happy healthy life.

