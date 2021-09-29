ANL 19.64 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.73%)
ASC 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.66%)
ASL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.67%)
BOP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.73%)
BYCO 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (10.34%)
FCCL 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.72%)
FFBL 22.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.86%)
FNEL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (7.51%)
GGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (7.45%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.08%)
JSCL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.24%)
KAPCO 35.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.27%)
MDTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (12.07%)
MLCF 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.34%)
NETSOL 120.99 Increased By ▲ 8.39 (7.45%)
PACE 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (8.23%)
PAEL 29.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (5.4%)
PIBTL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.3%)
POWER 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
PRL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (6.15%)
PTC 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.23%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.7%)
SNGP 47.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.73%)
TELE 17.38 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (7.48%)
TRG 167.90 Increased By ▲ 8.42 (5.28%)
UNITY 33.11 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (6.12%)
WTL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (6.16%)
BR100 4,744 Increased By ▲ 67.03 (1.43%)
BR30 22,971 Increased By ▲ 921.41 (4.18%)
KSE100 45,275 Increased By ▲ 457.17 (1.02%)
KSE30 17,837 Increased By ▲ 195.07 (1.11%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,638
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,241,825
1,40024hr
3.17% positivity
Sindh
456,343
Punjab
429,655
Balochistan
32,875
Islamabad
105,217
KPK
173,353
44TH FPCCI Export Awards: Message from Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo President FPCCI

29 Sep 2021

TEXT: On behalf of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, it is with great pleasure that I present FPCCI 44th Export Award Souvenir 2020. This Souvenir highlights the major activities, achievements and progress made by trade and industry in the field of Pakistan’s foreign trade.

Over the years, the FPCCI Export Award has been recognized both locally and internationally as seals of approval by the premier trade body that assure the buyer that the product they are purchasing is of excellent quality. The Awards promote healthy competition among exporters and encourage them to strive harder to push the boundaries of excellence. The Awards also provide a good opportunity to exporters to analyze new and emerging trends in the world markets, and devise innovative strategies for the promotion of exports. The trophy awards for exports will further encourage the country’s export.

Since its inception in 1950, The FPCCI is playing an active role in promotion of economic activities and promotes trade, industry, services, investments, environment and safeguarding the interest of the private sector and serves as a bridge between the private sector and the Government.

The challenges facing Pakistan’s business community at this point in time are not secret from anyone. Besides the colossal losses suffered by trade and industry in the wake of the COVID-19, there is also the growing crisis of uncertainty in our border trade. Despite these problems, Pakistan’s business community has remained committed in their resolve to introduce Pakistani products around the world.

In the wake of the numerous crises confronting our country, strong exports are the need of the hour. We need to keep in mind that the export of diverse, value-added items will fetch us more foreign exchange than the sales of traditional products in traditional markets. Today, we need to explore new markets for both the traditional and non-traditional items.

I must emphasize here the need for joint efforts by both the Government and the private sector to consolidate our foothold in existing markets; and at the same time, find new avenues for the promotion of exports, and thus contribute towards earning more foreign exchange for the country. Indeed, Pakistan being situated at the gateway of Central Asia and the Middle East can be a hub for international trade.

I extend my congratulations to the Award winners and wish them the best for the future.

