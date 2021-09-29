44TH FPCCI Export Awards: Message from Imran Ismail Governor Sindh

TEXT: I am glad to know that the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) is organizing the 44lh FPCCI Export Awards in recognition of potential exporters who exceptionally performed and contributed to enhance our exports significantly. Exports have an unparalleled significance in economic growth of any country and our exporters have contributed a lot in acquiring a greater share of trade in international arena.

The efforts of FPCCI are truly laudable for firming the national economy. It always comes up with a very positive approach in resolving the issues and brining government and business fraternity closer. It is my considered opinion that without support of our private sector no government could implement any reform or policy, and FPCCI has always stood by the Government in its efforts for the economic uplift of Pakistan.

I would like to congratulate all the recipients of this esteemed award, and wish them more successes in their future. I am confident that it would be a source to strength and help them to contribute further for prosperity of Pakistan.

I commend the endeavors of the entire team of FPCCI for initiating the Awards Ceremony and assure my all cooperation in this regard.

