44TH FPCCI Export Awards: Message from Mohammad Sarwar Governor Punjab

TEXT: It is truly commendable that the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) is organizing 44th FPCCI Export Awards Ceremony in recognition of the Pakistani Exporters belonging to different sectors.

FPCCI’s Awards play a crucial role in promoting the competitiveness in all fields and enhancing the confidence of individuals and organizations to recognize their hard work. These Awards are a symbol of pride both at the national and international level not only promoting the image of the winners in international market but also play a significant part in positive portrayal of our country.

The instituting of FPCCI Exports Awards is a good initiative of FPCCI in the era of globalization and competitiveness, where the success of Nations depends upon new ideas, creative plans, innovations and inventions, which are mostly found in knowledge based economies as historically proven to be the primary cause of economic prosperity of all Nations. I expect that these Awards will serve to cultivate a healthy competition in all sectors of the economy to encourage quality, high standards and a firm commitment to improve productivity, leading to harness new markets besides meeting the international challenges.

On this occasion, I congratulate FPCCI on its devotion and sincere efforts to promote talent of the country. I also extend my heartiest felicitations to all Award Winners on their outstanding performance and contribution in economic development of the country. I hope that these individuals and organizations will continue their efforts for the prosperity of Pakistan.

