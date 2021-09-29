ANL 19.64 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.73%)
ASC 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.66%)
ASL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.67%)
BOP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.73%)
BYCO 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (10.34%)
FCCL 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.72%)
FFBL 22.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.86%)
FNEL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (7.51%)
GGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (7.45%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.08%)
JSCL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.24%)
KAPCO 35.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.27%)
MDTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (12.07%)
MLCF 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.34%)
NETSOL 120.99 Increased By ▲ 8.39 (7.45%)
PACE 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (8.23%)
PAEL 29.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (5.4%)
PIBTL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.3%)
POWER 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
PRL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (6.15%)
PTC 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.23%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.7%)
SNGP 47.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.73%)
TELE 17.38 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (7.48%)
TRG 167.90 Increased By ▲ 8.42 (5.28%)
UNITY 33.11 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (6.12%)
WTL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (6.16%)
BR100 4,744 Increased By ▲ 67.03 (1.43%)
BR30 22,971 Increased By ▲ 921.41 (4.18%)
KSE100 45,275 Increased By ▲ 457.17 (1.02%)
KSE30 17,837 Increased By ▲ 195.07 (1.11%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,638
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,241,825
1,40024hr
3.17% positivity
Sindh
456,343
Punjab
429,655
Balochistan
32,875
Islamabad
105,217
KPK
173,353
44TH FPCCI Export Awards: Message from Mohammad Sarwar Governor Punjab

TEXT: It is truly commendable that the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) is organizing 44th FPCCI Export Awards Ceremony in recognition of the Pakistani Exporters belonging to different sectors.

FPCCI’s Awards play a crucial role in promoting the competitiveness in all fields and enhancing the confidence of individuals and organizations to recognize their hard work. These Awards are a symbol of pride both at the national and international level not only promoting the image of the winners in international market but also play a significant part in positive portrayal of our country.

The instituting of FPCCI Exports Awards is a good initiative of FPCCI in the era of globalization and competitiveness, where the success of Nations depends upon new ideas, creative plans, innovations and inventions, which are mostly found in knowledge based economies as historically proven to be the primary cause of economic prosperity of all Nations. I expect that these Awards will serve to cultivate a healthy competition in all sectors of the economy to encourage quality, high standards and a firm commitment to improve productivity, leading to harness new markets besides meeting the international challenges.

On this occasion, I congratulate FPCCI on its devotion and sincere efforts to promote talent of the country. I also extend my heartiest felicitations to all Award Winners on their outstanding performance and contribution in economic development of the country. I hope that these individuals and organizations will continue their efforts for the prosperity of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

44TH FPCCI Export Awards

