44TH FPCCI Export Awards: Message from Abdul Razzak Dawood: Advisor to PM on Commerce, Textile and Investment

TEXT: I am glad that the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry is organizing its 44th Export Awards, ceremony in recognition of the leading exporters who have contributed in the economy of Pakistan through export performance and bringing foreign exchange to stabilize Pakistan’s economy.

The FPCCI Export Awards have earned an outstanding recognition in all circle which is indeed a matter of pride for award winners. The Awards promote healthy competition among businessmen and individuals and encourage them to strive harder to push the boundaries of excellence. The Awards also provide a good opportunity to business community of Pakistan to analyze new and emerging trends in the local and international markets, and devise innovative strategies for the promotion of their business, to which the Government accords a high priority.

I must emphasize here the need for joint efforts by both the Government and the private sector to consolidate our foothold in existing markets and at the same time, find new avenues for the promotion of business. In this connection, the Government is trying to provide level playing field to the exporters would continue to do so in future as well, to achieve the ever highest targets and to touch new horizons in the related fields.

On this important occasion, I congratulate FPCCI President, Office-Bearers and FPCCI Members on their devotion and sincere efforts to promote the country. I also felicitate Award Winners on their performance and hope that the business community will continue its efforts for the progress and Prosperity of Pakistan

