44TH FPCCI Export Awards: Message from Dr.Arif Alvi President Islamic Republic of Pakistan

TEXT: It gives me immense pleasure that the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) is organizing FPCCI 44th Exports Awards and bringing out a souvenir to acknowledge the contributions of leading exporters. This will certainly encourage the exporters who play a vibrant role in earning foreign exchange for Pakistan. I am hopeful that this will also encourage entrepreneurs to play a more active role in national development.

I firmly believe that exports play a key role in the growth and development of the national economy and also help in ensuring that the policies are broad-based and are owned by private entrepreneurs. It is heartening that the exports of the country have witnessed a surge due the prudent policy of the government.

I appreciate the FPCCI for its endeavors to promote economic activity, trade and business in the country. I am optimistic that it will not only continue these commendable activities but also expand and grow them further, while focusing on inclusive schemes that encourage entrepreneurs from all sectors and backgrounds.

I am confident that the conferment of Exports Awards and public recognition of high achievers will motivate enthusiastic individuals and organizations to explore new avenues for increasing exports. I also urge the business community to manufacture internationally competitive value-added products to enhance our exports.

I once again appreciate President FPCCI and other office bearers for their contribution and efforts towards promotion of exports of Pakistan.

