Kabir elected LCCI chief unopposed
LAHORE: Mian Nauman Kabir, Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Haris Attiq have been elected unopposed President, Senior Vice President and Vice President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry for the next term 2021-22 as no other candidate has filed nomination papers.
Members of Election Commission scrutinized the nomination papers and found them complete and correct. A formal announcement, however, will be made at the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 30th September while the new office-bearers will assume the charge on October 01, 2021.
It is pertinent to mention here that all Executive Committee Members have already been elected unopposed this year.
The new office-bearers have pledged to act as a bridge between the business community and the government. They said that to safeguard the interests of the business community would be their top priority.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.