Kabir elected LCCI chief unopposed

LAHORE: Mian Nauman Kabir, Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Haris Attiq have been elected unopposed President, Senior Vice President and Vice President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry for the next term 2021-22 as no other candidate has filed nomination papers.

Members of Election Commission scrutinized the nomination papers and found them complete and correct. A formal announcement, however, will be made at the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 30th September while the new office-bearers will assume the charge on October 01, 2021.

It is pertinent to mention here that all Executive Committee Members have already been elected unopposed this year.

The new office-bearers have pledged to act as a bridge between the business community and the government. They said that to safeguard the interests of the business community would be their top priority.

