ANL 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.68%)
ASC 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.54%)
ASL 22.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
BOP 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.36%)
BYCO 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.54%)
FCCL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.49%)
FFBL 22.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.16%)
FNEL 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.79%)
GGGL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.02%)
GGL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.53%)
HUMNL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.87%)
JSCL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.23%)
KAPCO 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
KEL 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.66%)
MDTL 2.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.02%)
MLCF 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.86%)
NETSOL 117.50 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (4.35%)
PACE 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (6.71%)
PAEL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
PIBTL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
POWER 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
PRL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.17%)
PTC 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.75%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
SNGP 46.70 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.52%)
TELE 17.38 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (7.48%)
TRG 160.75 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (0.8%)
UNITY 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.08%)
WTL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (5.07%)
BR100 4,708 Increased By ▲ 31.49 (0.67%)
BR30 22,351 Increased By ▲ 301.61 (1.37%)
KSE100 45,068 Increased By ▲ 250.72 (0.56%)
KSE30 17,761 Increased By ▲ 118.69 (0.67%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,638
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,241,825
1,40024hr
3.17% positivity
Sindh
456,343
Punjab
429,655
Balochistan
32,875
Islamabad
105,217
KPK
173,353
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BOJ policymakers warned of Japan's recovery delay, China risk

Reuters 28 Sep 2021

TOKYO: Some Bank of Japan policymakers warned of the risk of a delay in the country's economic recovery as state of emergency curbs to combat the coronavirus pandemic weighed on consumption, minutes of their July meeting showed on Tuesday.

While the nine-member board agreed that robust exports and capital expenditure would underpin growth, some also called for more vigilance to overseas risks such as the fallout from a possible slowdown in China's economy, the minutes showed.

"A few members said the timing of a full-fledged recovery in Japan's economy was likely to be somewhat delayed" compared with their projections in April, the minutes showed.

"Many members said the overseas economic outlook was highly uncertain with various risks," the minutes showed, citing one member as saying the possibility of China's economy decelerating "should be born in mind."

Kuroda vows to keep BOJ's focus on COVID-19 response amid weak inflation

"If the rise in US long-term interest rates accelerated, we must be vigilant to the risk of capital outflows from emerging economies," another member was quoted as saying.

The remarks shed light on policymakers' concern over the fragile state of Japan's recovery, even as they maintained the view the world's third-largest economy was headed for a moderate rebound from last year's pandemic-induced doldrums.

At the July 15-16 meeting, the BOJ kept monetary policy steady but cut this year's growth forecast from April as state of emergency curbs to combat the pandemic hit consumption.

Slow vaccinations and a spike in Delta variant cases have forced Japan to extend the curbs through September, accumulating the strain for some businesses.

The government is set decide later on Tuesday to lift all the curbs from next month due to recent declines in new cases, which may give the economy a much-needed boost from pent-up demand.

Bank of Japan China's economy

Comments

1000 characters

BOJ policymakers warned of Japan's recovery delay, China risk

Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,400 daily cases as situation eases

Outcome of Afghan war: Pakistan mustn't be blamed: PM

Three major roads: Govt to raise Rs100bn thru sukuk auction

Govt likely to approve payment to IPPs today

Hungary accuses Ukraine of meddling as it signs Russia gas pact

Govt fully committed to programme, IMF official told

Dubai Expo 2020: PMO asks MoC, provinces to get ready

Single bid for SIH: Cabinet grills PC for according approval

7th Population and Housing Census: Cabinet divided over deployment of armed forces

Pentagon leaders to face Afghanistan reckoning in Congress

Read more stories