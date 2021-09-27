ANL 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.58%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.86%)
ASL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.25%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-7.95%)
FCCL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.26%)
FFBL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.9%)
FFL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.38%)
FNEL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.41%)
GGGL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.88%)
GGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.58%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
JSCL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.44%)
KAPCO 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.09%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.22%)
MDTL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-8.8%)
MLCF 33.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.43%)
NETSOL 113.45 Decreased By ▼ -6.40 (-5.34%)
PACE 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-6.88%)
PAEL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.64%)
PIBTL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.15%)
POWER 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
PRL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-5.48%)
PTC 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.33%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
TELE 16.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.49%)
TRG 155.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.20 (-3.23%)
UNITY 30.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-5.35%)
WTL 2.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.86%)
BR100 4,638 Decreased By ▼ -80.67 (-1.71%)
BR30 21,706 Decreased By ▼ -614 (-2.75%)
KSE100 44,717 Decreased By ▼ -356.72 (-0.79%)
KSE30 17,617 Decreased By ▼ -125.32 (-0.71%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,597
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,240,425
1,75724hr
3.61% positivity
Sindh
455,808
Punjab
429,081
Balochistan
32,861
Islamabad
105,120
KPK
173,210
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Kuroda vows to keep BOJ's focus on COVID-19 response amid weak inflation

  • Sluggish domestic demand and companies' reluctance to pass on higher raw material costs to consumers will likely keep any rebound in inflation moderate, Kuroda said
Reuters 27 Sep 2021

TOKYO: The Bank of Japan would continue to focus on cushioning the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic, given lingering uncertainty over the outlook and subdued inflation, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday.

Sluggish domestic demand and companies' reluctance to pass on higher raw material costs to consumers will likely keep any rebound in inflation moderate, Kuroda said.

Export and output growth will also slow in the near term as Southeast Asian factory shutdowns blamed on the pandemic hit Japanese manufacturers, he added.

"It's true Japan's economy has been held back by the successive waves of COVID-19," Kuroda said in a speech delivered at an online meeting with business leaders in Osaka, western Japan, repeating the central bank's readiness to ease monetary policy further if needed.

But he said disruptions to the supply chains were likely to be temporary, and Japan's economic recovery would become clearer as the impact of the pandemic subsides.

Under yield curve control, the BOJ pledges to guide short-term interest rates at -0.1% and 10-year bond yields around 0% via aggressive money printing.

It also extended until March next year a range of programmes to ease funding strains for companies hit by the pandemic.

"While corporate funding conditions have improved from a while ago, those of firms offering face-to-face services remain severe," Kuroda said.

"Given high uncertainty over the outlook due to the spread of the Delta variant, the BOJ must continue to focus on responding to the pandemic for the time being," he said.

Bank of Japan

Comments

1000 characters

Kuroda vows to keep BOJ's focus on COVID-19 response amid weak inflation

Govt explains its approach to motorway projects

PSM plan hamstrung by investor concerns over future litigation

Qureshi urges British Pakistani community to highlight human rights abuses in IIOJK

Turkey intends to buy more Russian defence systems

Karachi comes under Islamabad's spotlight

Pakistan seeks trade deals with Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman

Traders' community divided over FBR-MTTP deal: APAT decides to hold protest outside FBR HQs

APTMA rejects RD on export of cotton yarn

Cryptocurrency exchanges rush to cut ties with Chinese users after fresh crackdown

Indian farmers aim for nationwide protests against reforms on Monday

Read more stories